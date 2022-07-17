Hi there,



I'm really starting to pull my hair out with this, so hoping the clever people on here can help.



I bought the ethernet adapter for the smartvu TV dongle hoping it would give me the 100 down/ up as advertised, but I'm getting different speed results when I'm testing it.



When I use an android app from the store (have tried 2) I'm getting close to the 100 for both

But when I use the chorus /Ookla speed test via the internet browser app I'm getting 2-8mb down, 80-90 down.



It's the exact same for my WiFi connection, great via the app but, poor via website (wanted ethernet as smartvu is quite far from router and always prefer hard wired).



Im not 100% sure what I'm actually getting, but as I can't stream 4k movies from Plex I'm assuming it's the slower one.



(It's not the cable or port as I used the cable/port from my playstation and that also showed 700 down)



If anyone has any tips/advice would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks