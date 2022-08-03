Looking for NB footprint for Optus D1. Where can I find this information?
https://www.satbeams.com/satellites?norad=29495
First of 7000 results from Google.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
https://www.satbeams.com/satellites?norad=29495
scroll through the images to find the beam you want
But FNB doesn't appear to have NZ coverage