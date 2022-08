I have a Panasonic freeview recorder DMR-HW T260 and I cant get any 5.1 out of it, I think some channels are 5.1 when used through UHF. I have downmix set to surround encoded and Audio type for digital broadcast = Dolby Digital. Im running HDMI through an Integra 5.1 AVR.

I have called Panasonic help desk and they dont think there in any 5.1 from Freeview NZ. Can someone offer some advice please?