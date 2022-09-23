Now that Sky has revealed its high-level plan regarding it's new set top boxes, it's become really clear to me that the value of the service isn't really there.

Quite a few years ago I had an antenna put on the house for Freeview, pointing towards kaukau I think, to deliver Freeview to an upstairs television. This is the current setup and has worked fine - there is one join in the middle where the outside aerial feed comes into the house, to the cable that connect to the back of the TV. The collective run is about 8m, and the signal being delivered to the tv is just above borderline for use (it does break-up when the weather is bad at times). There is no amp anywhere, it's all passive.

In more recent times during a house renovation I had cabling put in for broadcast tv but I've never connected it up (there was no need, but I had a solid hunch Vodafone would drop all telstraclear services eventually and I wanted to be ready). These runs come back to the same location in the loft but are around 10-12m long each.

So, I'm thinking it's time for an amplifier to be put in line, ideally feeding 2 points but ready and set to feed 3 or even 4.

There is power available in the loft space, all the connections are f-conn screw type, so really my question is what's a good unit to buy? I havent explored this type of broadcast for years and have forgotten the basics - mainly because I was hoping that Apple/Google or similar would have been able to connect up a common TV experience for NZ residents by now (you can see how close we are and yet failing at the final hurdle because an app PER PROVIDER is required for broadcast - which does not support channel flipping nicely