Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)SmartVU A7070 android TV
tonygeekzone

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302004 21-Oct-2022 19:03
Hi there, hoping someone can help me with a very annoying problem I'm having with A7070 android TV, I'm finding the volume very low, as in I can hardly hear even when at 100%! This is on any of the Apps, Netflix, YouTube, freeview,etc, I just got this model
(A7070) as a upgrade to my older SV11 that gave up, I've tried just about every audio setting available in the settings, but nothing much is helping, no issues with the older model which had the same volume as my TV, I might add that I would think the A7070 is plug and play and I shouldn't have to make any adjustments?
Also to add if I turn the TV volume up (like just about full volume, I can get some decent volume, but of course when I switch back over to TV the sound is way to loud, close to blowing the speakers!

Eva888
1273 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2985949 21-Oct-2022 19:53
Only problem I found with my first box was that It would freeze and do other weird things from brand new and using the battery provided. I changed the remote battery and it all worked perfectly after that. Worth a try,

tonygeekzone

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2985951 21-Oct-2022 20:11
Thanks for the reply, however I'm quite sure its not the remote control in this instance, its a bit strange but the A7070 is using its own volume control, as in I'm not able to control the TV volume like I could with the older SV11, the sound input is HDMI cable just like the SV11, but I'm getting a totally different output sound? can't quite understand how it works differently?

