tonygeekzone

Hi there, hoping someone can help me with a very annoying problem I'm having with A7070 android TV, I'm finding the volume very low, as in I can hardly hear even when at 100%! This is on any of the Apps, Netflix, YouTube, freeview,etc, I just got this model

(A7070) as a upgrade to my older SV11 that gave up, I've tried just about every audio setting available in the settings, but nothing much is helping, no issues with the older model which had the same volume as my TV, I might add that I would think the A7070 is plug and play and I shouldn't have to make any adjustments?

Also to add if I turn the TV volume up (like just about full volume, I can get some decent volume, but of course when I switch back over to TV the sound is way to loud, close to blowing the speakers!