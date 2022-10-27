For some reason my HDHomeRun Duo is not detecting Al Jazeera on Channel 20 (Mt Kaukau). In fact it's not detecting anything on Channel 20, despite restarting the HDHomeRun, checking for firmware updates and rescanning the channels - both through the web interface and also via the Windows setup app. Interestingly while a scan is running via the web interface, two entries are displayed for Channel 20, one saying Al Jazeera and the other saying Unknown. However, once the scan is complete, channel 20 reverts to Unknown and no broadcast is detectable.

Our Panasonic recorder and an old Tivo downstairs have no issue with detecting Al Jazeera.

Anyone else using an HDHomeRun based on Mt KauKau and are you seeing this issue? Or anyone have any idea what is going on?