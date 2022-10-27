Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)HDHomeRun not finding Al Jazeera on channel 20
allan

1680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#302086 27-Oct-2022 17:39
Send private message quote this post

For some reason my HDHomeRun Duo is not detecting Al Jazeera on Channel 20 (Mt Kaukau). In fact it's not detecting anything on Channel 20, despite restarting the HDHomeRun, checking for firmware updates and rescanning the channels - both through the web interface and also via the Windows setup app. Interestingly while a scan is running via the web interface, two entries are displayed for Channel 20, one saying Al Jazeera and the other saying Unknown. However, once the scan is complete, channel 20 reverts to Unknown and no broadcast is detectable.

 

Our Panasonic recorder and an old Tivo downstairs have no issue with detecting Al Jazeera.

 

Anyone else using an HDHomeRun based on Mt KauKau and are you seeing this issue? Or anyone have any idea what is going on? 

Create new topic
Spyware
3069 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2988885 27-Oct-2022 18:18
Send private message quote this post

Same problem from Sugarloaf.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4 (2015), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
eherbert
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2988993 28-Oct-2022 08:58
Send private message quote this post

You need to reset the HDHomeRun tuner by preforming a channel scan without the aerial plugged in.  Then do another with the aerial plugged in.  Once that's done it should receive Al Jazeera on Channel 20.

allan

1680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2989262 28-Oct-2022 15:23
Send private message quote this post

eherbert:

 

You need to reset the HDHomeRun tuner by preforming a channel scan without the aerial plugged in.  Then do another with the aerial plugged in.  Once that's done it should receive Al Jazeera on Channel 20. 

 

Thanks @eherbert

 

I assume the purpose of unplugging the aerial was to force the tuner to find no channels? Unfortunately my first rescan with no aerial still detected all 32 channels - probably as we are in a very strong signal area in direct line of sight to Mt Kaukau. So resorted to putting the HDHomeRun in a" lead-lined case" (a saucepan actually 😀), which forced no channels found. Rescan with aerial in fixed it.

 

 

 

Edited post to update second attempt worked.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 