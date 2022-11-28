So I was wondering if some could help me out and check their Kodi TV guide.

I am using Kodi (19.4 on Windows 11) with NPVR as the backend. The guide information comes from the DVB-T EPG data. NPVR populates the full guide up to 7 days in advance. And until yesterday so Kodi, getting the guide information from the NPVR backend.

But yesterday the guide information for Three and Three+1 became 'unavailable' despite still displaying in NPVR as normal.

I refreshed guide information in both NPVR and Kodi, checked my HDHomerun, rebooted, updated, cleared caches etc and still Kodi won't display the EPG for Three.

Then I started reducing the number of day from 7 to 3 and suddenly is worked as expected. Increasing the number of days one by one. The guide worked up to 6 days in advance, but not 7.

I have a second Kodi running on another machine, and the same thing.

So I'm wondering if there some show with a weird title or something in 6 days time (Sunday) that is causing problems with the Kodi EPG.

If someone with a similar setup can check their Kodi guide that would be appreciated.