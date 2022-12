My HDHomeRun arrived a few days ago, and I'm now trying to figure out what DVR setup to go with. I'm planning on running it on a Raspberry Pi 4, with it mainly being used from a Chromecast with Google TV, so will need a Android TV frontend. I'd prefer to have the option of using OTA EPG data, as well as being able to record multiple channels from the same mux with just one tuner (TVHeadend and MythTV seem to be the only ones to support this?). Any suggestions?