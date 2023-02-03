Got a really strange one. In the last week, I've lost the ability to book programs to record on Eden (and +1), and Rush channels. All was good up until Friday (today) onwards programmes - which was where the problem started.

Three different setups tried - Dish S7090PVR with TV (Samsung UA49KU7000NZ) fed via loopback from Dish, Dish and TV fed via splitter, and TV with cable from LNB plugged in directly. Nothing made ANY difference.

Dish S7090 symptoms. When I try to book a recording, I get a message saying "EPG is not updated in the receiver. Choose YES, the receiver will switch to freeview channel automatically to update EPG. Choose no to cancel this. Do you want to cache the EIT data?" Regardless of whether I choose Yes or No, I get a "This programme cannot be booked at this time. Please try again later. (code -2) --- Continue..."

Checking the info, I get signal strength at 89%, and Quality at 90% for Eden. But when I change to any of the three channels, the info bar at the bottom of the screen says "No programme info."

TV is a Samsung UA49KU7000NZ. With the cable from the satellite plugged directly into TV (rather than looped through the Dish box), there's no information in the TV's freeview guide for the three channels. However, the info at the top of the guide screen says "No time information".

Also - at one stage earlier in the week - even the freeview online guide didn't show any programme info - though it is now.

And YES - I've tried the universal reset. Several times.

Anyone got any ideas? Could it be a faulty LNB? Seems kinda odd that it's only affecting the 3 feeds... 🤔

And Yes - I also contacted Freeview directly. Not a lot of help, but I sent some more detailed info back so maybe they'll come up with something.