I am in the process of tidying up a property where the owners intended to provide a UHF antenna for tenants to use. They have decided to extend the project to provide network access in a neighbouring sleepout to provide more options for how this area may be used.

The sleepout already has a Sky dish and a mount that previously had an old VHF antenna, so while I'm in the process of running cabling through conduit, it would be a simple task to run coax to the main house. Given their proximity (only a few meters between structures), it wouldn't be significantly different from a single dwelling install.

My plan would be to combine the Sky and UHF dish/antenna on the roof of the sleepout, bring a single cable down to a network cabinet, where a splitter would connect them to three outlets in the sleepout (to be installed), and a single cable would connect to another network cabinet on the other side of the house (let's say about about 30m away), and from there be distributed to four locations in the main house. In a nutshell, a dish, antenna, one cable and seven outlets, four of which would be connected via a single cable. It might be possible to feed two of the closest rooms in the house directly from the sleepout, depending on how need to route the conduit... we may get away with just a single bend, which would make that much simpler.

I expect I would need active amplification of some sort, but I'm hoping someone here can point out any potential issues.

If you're wondering, the reason for using the existing dish/mount is the roof on the main structure is being replaced and given the move towards more Internet-based content, this is likely to be redundant in the future.