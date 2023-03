My folks are looking to get rid of Sky, with Nat Geo going it just isn't worth it for their viewing anymore.

What they do want to keep is the DVR capabilities. What are the recommendations these days for something that is easy to use, and reliable? Panasonic seem to be about the only known brand I can see that do them. They're looking for something with UHF tuners.

I am not interested in getting them setup with anything complicated - (HTPC etc)

Cheers