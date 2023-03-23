After owned this model since they first came out I'm now have a major problem. We had a power outage a few days ago in resulting in loosing almost all the recordings on the hard drive, at this stage I still had access to all TV chanels that I had logged into, but the info on the the HDD and % of free space left is showing, the proble is it it was not showing all the recorded programs that where recorded, only the last two programs that were being recorded at the time of the power outage. I tried using "System restore to stored position" but had no luck, but the result was that when I now try to exit the menu to enter the normal TV position it refuses to do so and every time I press the EXIT button the screen briefly goes blank before returning back to the menu icons. If I reboot it it now starts with the Installation setup and only after inserting all the require dinformation it then goes into the menu system, I have tried disconnecting the HDD drive thinking the fault might be in that ( might stil be as having a corrupt Hdd and no Hdd creates the same result), if the HDD is the problem is it possible to get another one for it.I would buy another X900, new or secondhand, if any where available.

I can plug an external drive in and it is recconized with all the content on it through the Storage setting in the menu system and then using the play list button but it won’t show the full content that is recorded on the HDD

I have tried every other choice in the recovery menu but to no avail .

It would be great get some information on this problem.

Cheers DeMort