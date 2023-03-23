Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)X9200HD PVR failure
DeMort

12 posts

Geek


#303959 23-Mar-2023 15:41
Send private message quote this post

After owned this model since they first came out I'm now have a major problem. We had a power outage a few days ago in resulting in loosing almost all the recordings on the hard drive, at this stage I still had access to all TV chanels that I had logged into, but the info on the  the HDD and % of free space left is showing, the proble is it it was not showing all the recorded programs that where recorded, only the last two programs that were being recorded at the time of the power outage. I tried using "System restore to stored position" but had no luck, but the result was that when I now try to exit the menu to enter the normal TV position it refuses to do so and every time I press the EXIT button the screen briefly goes blank before returning back to the menu icons. If I reboot it it now starts with the Installation setup and only after inserting all the require dinformation it then goes into the menu system, I have tried disconnecting the HDD drive thinking the fault might be in that ( might stil be as having a corrupt Hdd and no Hdd creates the same result), if the HDD is the problem is it possible to get another one for it.I would buy another X900, new or secondhand, if any where available.

 

I can plug an external drive in and it is recconized with all the content on it through the Storage setting in the menu system and then using the play list button but it won’t show the full content that is recorded on the HDD

 

I have tried every other choice in the recovery menu but to no avail .

 

It would be great get some information on this problem.

 

Cheers DeMort

 

 

Create new topic
wellygary
7089 posts

Uber Geek


  #3053822 23-Mar-2023 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like the HDD is shot,  you "might" be able to get some of the content off externally but its a big "might"

 

 

 

Take photo of the HDD and its connectors, and ppl here should be able to tell you if compatible blank drives are available, 

 

If you have access to an external USB housing you could then have a look and see what can be recovered from the original HDD

 

 

 

But best to treat all the data as gone, then anything you can recover is a bonus...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
DeMort

12 posts

Geek


  #3053826 23-Mar-2023 16:20
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the reply,I'm not at this stage too worried with what is on the drive at the moment, I'm more interested in just getting the system up and running again

 

 I can purchase a new HDD that is the same as what is in at the moment, the thing is if a I replace the hard drive I presume the Sytem will set it up by using the Factory restore on the recovery menu as the HDD won't have any setup data on it

 

Cheers DeMort

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 