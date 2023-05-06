Essentially, ignore any satellite name in the device/search tools.

They are only 'helpers' to get you started. IE, if the dish is pointing the right direction, a scan of the named satellite knows the default TPs at time of them being added to the device. And it's sky orientation.

D1 is kaput. D2 moved into 160deg to replace it. So if you get stuff now, it's probably not D1 even though it may say it in the settings. That said, you could still 'blind scan' any of the pre-set sats in the receiver menu, and probably find stuff. Because it'd hit D2

https://www.lyngsat.com/Optus-D2.html

If it can currently see freeview and pickup that there are sky channels. It's pointing the right way.

D3 (d10), is at 156. And does need a slight adjustment. And D11 is due to slot into replace D2 this year.

As for that programming. Seems it's moved to Intellesat 19 (diff dish/head angle and pointing) and not been updated on their site?

It claims it is on D2 but Lyngsat doesn't seem to show a valid TP https://www.ewtn.com/international-satellite-feeds/austrailia-new-zealand-direct-to-home-service-optus-d2-20948

https://www.lyngsat.com/tvchannels/us/EWTN-Asia---Pacific.html