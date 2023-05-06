Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
EWTN - Optus D2 - Do I need to re-point the dish?
#304468 6-May-2023 15:44
I'm helping my father with his settop box; he used to get a channel called EWTN, which (according to my searching) is broadcast on Optus D2. When the recent changes were made, that channel no longer shows up for him. His settop box (and older DishTV) seems to only find channels on Optus D1, not D2, and I can't seem to work out how to get it to scan D2 (ie, do I need to physically move the dish). If anyone has any wisdom to share, I'd appreciate it - seems like we can only get channels on D1 at this point.

 

Thanks 

  #3073162 6-May-2023 15:47
D2 shifted orbit to replace D1 and broadcast Sky and Freeview. D1 has been shifted to D2 orbit. Someone else will know more.




  #3073173 6-May-2023 17:35
Essentially, ignore any satellite name in the device/search tools.

 

They are only 'helpers' to get you started. IE, if the dish is pointing the right direction, a scan of the named satellite knows the default TPs at time of them being added to the device. And it's sky orientation.

 

D1 is kaput. D2 moved into 160deg to replace it. So if you get stuff now, it's probably not D1 even though it may say it in the settings. That said, you could still 'blind scan' any of the pre-set sats in the receiver menu, and probably find stuff. Because it'd hit D2

 

https://www.lyngsat.com/Optus-D2.html

 

If it can currently see freeview and pickup that there are sky channels. It's pointing the right way.

 

D3 (d10), is at 156. And does need a slight adjustment. And D11 is due to slot into replace D2 this year.

 

As for that programming. Seems it's moved to Intellesat 19 (diff dish/head angle and pointing) and not been updated on their site?

 

It claims it is on D2 but Lyngsat doesn't seem to show a valid TP https://www.ewtn.com/international-satellite-feeds/austrailia-new-zealand-direct-to-home-service-optus-d2-20948 

 

https://www.lyngsat.com/tvchannels/us/EWTN-Asia---Pacific.html 

