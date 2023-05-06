I'm helping my father with his settop box; he used to get a channel called EWTN, which (according to my searching) is broadcast on Optus D2. When the recent changes were made, that channel no longer shows up for him. His settop box (and older DishTV) seems to only find channels on Optus D1, not D2, and I can't seem to work out how to get it to scan D2 (ie, do I need to physically move the dish). If anyone has any wisdom to share, I'd appreciate it - seems like we can only get channels on D1 at this point.
Thanks