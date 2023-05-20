I picked up a 40 inch Panasonic last year that does both DVB-T and S ...

it model number was TH-40JX700Z, but it looks like they aren't stocked any more :(

Although Panasonic NZ still have it on their site so it might be orderable

https://www.panasonic.com/nz/support/product-archives/product-archives-consumer/tv-home-theatre-audio/televisions/ultra-hd-tvs/th-40jx700z.html