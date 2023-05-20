Our Freeview receiver is giving up, antenna connector pretty stuffed and the way it's attached to the circuit board pretty much prevents me trying to improvise a fix.
I live in a rental, so only have a dish - no terrestrial option.
I'd like to buy a Smart TV (somewhere between 36" and 43") that can handle both forms of Freeview and otherwise basically just be 'good enough'.
I also will be honest; I'm not sure I want a Samsung.I suppose beggers can't be choosers.
For comparison my wife surfaced this Philips model from PB Tech and I was sold until I realised it was DVB-T only (no S).
But that gives you an idea of what i'm after.