Looking for a quality Terrestrial antenna with good signal capturing ability..

I am purchasing a new TV which has a Terrestrial input only. In order to save using one of my TV HDMI ports I thought I might utilize this T2 connection and put up a Terrestrial antenna.. However, here in Waihi Beach I am in a spot where Terrestrial reception is hard to pull in and have only ever seen 1-2 people in the area manage it. Everyone else uses Satellite. (also my internet is week and gets mixed results even playing TVNZ+)

I know that with Satellite LNB's you can get some that have a better ability to pull in a signal (not sure if that is an LNB dB rating) So I am thinking that some rooftop Terrestrial antennas might also be better at pulling in weak signals.

Can anyone recommend a good rooftop terrestrial antenna for this purpose?

Cheers,

Gordon