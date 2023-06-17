Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)quality Terrestrial antenna with good signal capturing ability..
#305975 17-Jun-2023 23:10
Looking for a quality Terrestrial antenna with good signal capturing ability..

 

I am purchasing a new TV which has a Terrestrial input only.  In order to save using one of my TV HDMI ports I thought I might utilize this T2 connection and put up a Terrestrial antenna.. However, here in Waihi Beach I am in a spot where Terrestrial reception is hard to pull in and have only ever seen 1-2 people in the area manage it.  Everyone else uses Satellite.  (also my internet is week and gets mixed results even playing TVNZ+)

 

I know that with Satellite LNB's you can get some that have a better ability to pull in a signal (not sure if that is an LNB dB rating)  So I am thinking that some rooftop Terrestrial antennas might also be better at pulling in weak signals.

 

Can anyone recommend a good rooftop terrestrial antenna for this purpose?

 

Cheers,

 

Gordon

  #3091302 17-Jun-2023 23:39
no idea about what the signal is like where you are located but this is designed for poor signal areas

 

 

 

https://www.freetv.co.nz/product/306852

 

 

 

edit: looking at freeview coverage maps - no transmission sites seem to reach Waihi Beach

 
 
 
 

  #3091303 17-Jun-2023 23:45
You really need to get in a professional installer for bad reception areas.  They have proper test equipment to see what the reception is like and will recommend a suitable antenna (if there is one that will work).

