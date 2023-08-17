Hey,

Was helping tune my inlaws new Panasonic TV, model TH-55LX900Z (55" 4K premium LED)

Their old TV wasn't a smart tv so they had separate freeview box; the new TV has Satellite coax option built in. They don't have UHF aerial, only satellite dish, so connected that direct to TV.

Selecting auto-tune then choosing free channels was all good, it found all the channels necessary, HOWEVER the channels aren't numerically sync'd properly, for example channel 1 on the TV was Firstlight (instead of TV1), channel 2 I think was Prime (instead of TV2) etc, I'm guessing the autotune just matched numbers sequentially with the first frequency it found as it went through it's scan.

Anyone know if there is an easy way of updating this / automatically getting correct channel assignments? (without resorting to manually tuning for each channel?)

I couldn't find an option to do this in the menus.

Cheers