Hi, I'm looking at getting a Satellite Recorder to replace My Sky. Has any one had any experience with the latest Dish TV S7070PVR? (IMO very strange numbering system as there is a much older S7090PVR)

On first glance, the hardware looks exactly the same as the A2 Superbox but without the Android TV OS and with an IR remote instead of Bluetooth. Looking at the Dish TV website, I couldn't find any trace of software updates for the new box, where as the A2 has had heaps. Cost cutting?

I read on here a couple of years ago, someone replaced the HDD in the A2 with a SSD and it is a lot faster. Do you think this would this also be possible with the S7070PVR? Would anyone recommend one of these two boxes? I've tried the new Panasonic box and don't like the interface, and it's huge!