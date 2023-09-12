Last Saturday (9 Sep 2023) I attempted to watch the All Blacks vs France opening game in Rugby World Cup on SkyOpen channel (Freeview channel 15, ex-Prime) via Freeview UHF broadcast in Christchurch.

My Sony TV (running Android TV v8.0) showed SkyOpen (ch 15) in the Freeview EPG, but when I tried to select it I got "No Signal" with a black screen.

I tried re-tuning the digital tv channels, but then it did not find SkyOpen (ch 15) at all.

All the other channels seemed to re-tune properly as far as I can tell.

I ended up watching the game via streaming from the Stuff website, with my laptop plugged into an HDMI port on the TV instead.



My question is:

Has anyone else noticed SkyOpen (channel 15) is missing from the Freeview UHF broadcast in the Christchurch/Canterbury area (Sugarloaf transmitter)?

Or is it just my TV / antenna setup that can't see it?



The SkyOpen website says it should be on Freeview channel 15:

https://www.sky.co.nz/skyopen#rwc

The Freeview Network Status website says both UHF & Satellite are "Normal":

https://freeviewnz.tv/support/network-status/



I'd be interested in feedback from anyone in Christchurch / Canterbury region if SkyOpen (Freeview ch 15) is working for them over UHF.

I have not tested Freeview satellite, as I don't currently have a satellite receiver.



Regards

Tim