Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)SkyOpen (Freeview Ch 15, ex-Prime) missing from Freeview UHF broadcast in Christchurch area?
timyoung

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#307013 12-Sep-2023 12:38
Send private message quote this post

Last Saturday (9 Sep 2023) I attempted to watch the All Blacks vs France opening game in Rugby World Cup on SkyOpen channel (Freeview channel 15, ex-Prime) via Freeview UHF broadcast in Christchurch.

 

My Sony TV (running Android TV v8.0) showed SkyOpen (ch 15) in the Freeview EPG, but when I tried to select it I got "No Signal" with a black screen.
I tried re-tuning the digital tv channels, but then it did not find SkyOpen (ch 15) at all.
All the other channels seemed to re-tune properly as far as I can tell.

 

I ended up watching the game via streaming from the Stuff website, with my laptop plugged into an HDMI port on the TV instead.

 


My question is:
Has anyone else noticed SkyOpen (channel 15) is missing from the Freeview UHF broadcast in the Christchurch/Canterbury area (Sugarloaf transmitter)?
Or is it just my TV / antenna setup that can't see it?

 


The SkyOpen website says it should be on Freeview channel 15:
https://www.sky.co.nz/skyopen#rwc

 

The Freeview Network Status website says both UHF & Satellite are "Normal":
https://freeviewnz.tv/support/network-status/

 


I'd be interested in feedback from anyone in Christchurch / Canterbury region if SkyOpen (Freeview ch 15) is working for them over UHF.
I have not tested Freeview satellite, as I don't currently have a satellite receiver.

 


Regards
Tim

Create new topic
Spyware
3224 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3126473 12-Sep-2023 12:42
Send private message quote this post

SkyOpen is working on 15 from Sugarloaf. Just checked.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
butlerboy
456 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3126501 12-Sep-2023 13:55
Send private message quote this post

We're in North Canterbury and have Sky Open

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 