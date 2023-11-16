Hi there

I have a situation where we have a Samsung QA65QN900AS Smart TV in a unit titled property. The property has Sky piped through, via a Triax TDH800 I believe, but some channels are on Terrestrial Channels 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

The TV being a FreeView NZ model will start Auto tuning from channel 26 on, so I am missing some channels.

Does anybody know if I can manually add these channels to the TV? There appears to be facility to do this via the manual scan, add channels, but it only locks you into the channels 26 and above.

Any help would be appreciated!