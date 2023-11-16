Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Adding channels to a Samsung QA TV
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310726 16-Nov-2023 18:17
Hi there

 

I have a situation where we have a Samsung QA65QN900AS Smart TV in a unit titled property. The property has Sky piped through, via a Triax TDH800 I believe, but some channels are on Terrestrial Channels 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25.

 

The TV being a FreeView NZ model will start Auto tuning from channel 26 on, so I am missing some channels.

 

Does anybody know if I can manually add these channels to the TV? There appears to be facility to do this via the manual scan, add channels, but it only locks you into the channels 26 and above.

 

Any help would be appreciated!




My HTPC - Case Antec Fusion Remote, MOBO Intel DH67BLB3, CPU Intel Core i5-2400S 2.5 GHz, RAM 8GB  DDR3 1333, HDD 120Gig Corsair Force Series 3 SSD system | WD Caviar Black 2TB data, Tuners Black Gold BGT3595 dual DVB-S/S2, dual DVB-T, Video nVIDIA GeForce GT 520, 1024MB, Sound Intel® High Definition Audio (onboard), OS Windows 7 x64

Brunzy
2016 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3160251 16-Nov-2023 18:56
Freeview UHF is from Channel 21 to 69 ,
But for some reason it skips past, you can just do a manual tune, normally you would select the Channel number
I would check and see if someone has changed the country

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3160252 16-Nov-2023 18:58
Brunzy: Freeview UHF is from Channel 21 to 69 ,
But for some reason it skips past, you can just do a manual tune, normally you would select the Channel number
I would check and see if someone has changed the country

 

Lowest UHF TV channel allocated to Freeview DVB-T transmission in NZ is 26. That said, my Samsung TV allows addition of UHF channels down to 21.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Brunzy
2016 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3160253 16-Nov-2023 19:00
Okay, I’ll edit my comment,
The tuning band is from UHF, channel 21 to 69.



Spyware
3728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3160254 16-Nov-2023 19:01
Brunzy: Okay, I’ll edit my comment,
The tuning band is from UHF, channel 21 to 69.

 

Not on the TV concerned.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

