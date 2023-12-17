gordonisnz

Hello. I advised freitasm (admin) earlier today about this.

I've designed a new website, that uses the Freeview XML files (I have contacted Freeview - no reply as yet).

It allows you to log in, and enter partial keywords of TV show titles and creates a personalized TV guide of most of the TV Freeview channels in New Zealand.

I do not intend to interact with other devices or anything, but it's a quick way of finding your favorite shows without endless scrolling.

I'm still tweaking the layout/presentation. but it's working.

Once you have set up, there is also a public version of your TV schedule so you can bookmark it without logging in.

(though I'm planning on future tasks - remove folk/schedules that haven't logged in within, 3 or 6 months, etc.. I haven't thought of that yet)

Thoughts welcome.

NOTES:

- This uses the 8-day XML files

- Does anyone know the XML file on the EDEN TV channel? the one I found hasn't been updated since FEB 2023.

- any other favorite TV stations you watch that I haven't got yet?

- I've not found a "master" XML file to list all the other XML files.

if you work at Freeview, I'd be interested in contacting you - send a private message, please.

I'm sure someone designed a better one - but I haven't found any for NZ TV.

Oh yeah, I guess someone may ask for the URL. https://nztv.kwister.net/