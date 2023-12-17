Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gordonisnz

98 posts

Master Geek


#311140 17-Dec-2023 15:05
Hello.  I advised freitasm (admin) earlier today about this.

 

I've designed a new website, that uses the Freeview XML files (I have contacted Freeview - no reply as yet). 

 

It allows you to log in, and enter partial keywords of TV show titles and creates a personalized TV guide of most of the TV Freeview channels in New Zealand. 

 

I do not intend to interact with other devices or anything, but it's a quick way of finding your favorite shows without endless scrolling.

 

I'm still tweaking the layout/presentation. but it's working. 

 

Once you have set up, there is also a public version of your TV schedule so you can bookmark it without logging in. 

 

(though I'm planning on future tasks - remove folk/schedules that haven't logged in within, 3 or 6 months, etc..  I haven't thought of that yet)

 

Thoughts welcome.

 

NOTES:

 

- This uses the 8-day XML files 
- Does anyone know the XML file on the EDEN TV channel?  the one I found hasn't been updated since FEB 2023.
- any other favorite TV stations you watch that I haven't got yet? 
- I've not found a "master" XML file to list all the other XML files.

 

if you work at Freeview, I'd be interested in contacting you - send a private message, please.

 

I'm sure someone designed a better one - but I haven't found any for NZ TV.

 

Oh yeah, I guess someone may ask for the URL.   https://nztv.kwister.net/ 

mentalinc
2755 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3172743 17-Dec-2023 15:22
Yeah not convinced.

 

Looks to force you to login (so need to provide an email address), the Facebook links go to ANZ Animals...

 

Login = '0'???

 

but interested to see where it goes

 

 




gordonisnz

98 posts

Master Geek


  #3172752 17-Dec-2023 15:47
mentalinc:

 

Yeah not convinced.

 

Looks to force you to login (so need to provide an email address), the Facebook links go to ANZ Animals...

 

Login = '0'???

 

but interested to see where it goes

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed them all

 

  • footer was copied off another subdomain - removed extra content (I'm not starting a Facebook page/group for this _ not sure if needed)
  • login=0 - removed (testing 1 function of the new site)

I may add Facebook login soon / later - but for now, an email login is used. \

 

 

 

EDIT: PS Facebook login also sends email address too - its just faster to use FB. (  https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/how-to-use-facebook-login-on-your-website/ )

gehenna
7971 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3172765 17-Dec-2023 16:39
I don't want to yuck your yum but it feels like the people who you're targeting are likely already getting their content elsewhere than Freeview.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76450 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3172774 17-Dec-2023 17:30
I didn't get the login email.




gordonisnz

98 posts

Master Geek


  #3172793 17-Dec-2023 18:05
freitasm:

 

I didn't get the login email.

 

 

you should receive it 5+ minutes after requesting. unless you put the wrong email in?

