I've got the option to one of these units for a very reasonable price (Friend bought it a couple of months ago, but he has been posted overseas and doesn't need it anymore). However, I dont know a whole lot about them.

Am I able to watch TVNZ+ via this, and record from scheduled live tv to watch later?

We used to have Sky HD and could record anything, but we ditched Sky when we moved into a rental while we build a house. I'm looking to not have Sky at the new house, and perhaps rely on something like this Panasonic DVR

I'd be interested in feedback from anyone that uses one of these.

Cheers.