Yeah I might play it safe and just use that 6.06.

The subtitles are really quite unusable on the existing firmware, like pull your hair out stupid in the way they are implemented.

Have gone thru 3 decoders in the last month or so, the last a Zinwell which flashed up subtitles so fast and blanked them before you could read more than 3 words and I thought that was bad but the Magic view does similar but actually selecting subtitles is a nonsensical exercise and the only way you can do it is to dive into the menu system to select then dive in again to unselect.

The best decoder was a MAX TV box but unfortunately has compatibility issues with my new Yamaha home theatre system but other wise perfect in all operations.