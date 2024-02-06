Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Firmware update for Magic View MTV3700TD to 6.07 beta is it safe?
ghce

Geek


#311675 6-Feb-2024 18:27
Hi Guys any one do an update on these? were their problems with the Beta 6.07 version.

 

 

 

I just scored a new in the box unused unit on Version 5.07 seems to work ok but somethings are typically buggy as all these set top boxes seem to be.

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3191524 6-Feb-2024 19:31
There's 6.06 (not beta) available too. 

 

http://www.magictv.co.nz/support.html 

 
 
 
 

ghce

Geek


  #3191527 6-Feb-2024 19:41
Yeah I might play it safe and just use that 6.06.

 

The subtitles are really quite unusable on the existing firmware, like pull your hair out stupid in the way they are implemented.

 

Have gone thru 3 decoders in the last month or so, the last a Zinwell which flashed up subtitles so fast and blanked them before you could read more than 3 words and I thought that was bad but the Magic view does similar but actually selecting subtitles is a nonsensical exercise and the only way you can do it is to dive into the menu system to select then dive in again to unselect.

 

The best decoder was a MAX TV box but unfortunately has compatibility issues with my new Yamaha home theatre system but other wise perfect in all operations. 

RunningMan
Uber Geek


  #3191531 6-Feb-2024 19:50
If you really want customisable, then go for something like a Linux STB running Enigma2 or similar. https://openpli.org/

 

Or steaming of course.



ghce

Geek


  #3191536 6-Feb-2024 20:14
Oh well 6.06 didn't make any more sense of the subs.

 

The things we do to keep our old Plasma non free view tellys!

 

Might have to bite the bullet and buy a 4K OLED but dont like to add to land fill, either that or sought out whatever was mucking the MAX decoder up or ..........

