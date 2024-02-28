Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rustynail

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311934 28-Feb-2024 12:32


Anyone know how to extract recordings from a dead Ultraplus X-9200 freeview box?

 

Background: my old X-9200 finally died and would not boot.  Got a local electronics repair shop to have a look and they couldn't repair even after replacing some components. Having quite a lot of recordings on the drive I thought I'd attempt to extract them externally.

 

I removed the drive and using a SATA adapter connected it to a USB port on my Win10 PC, however I've had no joy being able to view the contents of the drive.
The drive shows up under Disk Management but there's no volume and just shows "unallocated" storage. I tried Partition Wizard (freeware) and it disk is an MBR disk but with file system "(Other)". I'd read somewhere that these types of STB usually use Linux EXT2 file systems so even attempted to mount on my Raspberry Pi but again to no avail reporting an unknown file system. Interestingly on the Pi when using the "sudo fdisk -l" command it showed as type "NTFS volume set".

 

I suspect the drive is screwed but wondering if anyone knows how interrogate an Ultraplux X-9200 drive?

Aaron2222
216 posts

Master Geek


  #3201051 28-Feb-2024 20:42


The drive will be encrypted. It's a requirement of Freeview certification that thay make it so you can't just extract the recordings off the drive (which is stupid, given the broadcasts are unencrypted).

 
 
 
 

Apsattv
2378 posts

Uber Geek


  #3201131 28-Feb-2024 22:27


There is a thread here?

 

https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?t=394322

 

I still have mine

 

and to the other poster no   its not encrypted as this wasnt a certified freeview device  so didn't need to follow their required restrictions.

 

 

 

 

rustynail

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3201517 29-Feb-2024 11:34


Thanks @Apsattv for the thread reference. 

 

I've searched on the mentioned hfsprogs software and it's a tad confusing. Most search results indicate it's a Linux package but the first result I got referenced HFS+ which appears to be an Apple/MAC file system. Is that one a red herring and I should go down the Linux package route and try to mount the drive on my RPi?

 

Appreciate your thoughts.



Apsattv
2378 posts

Uber Geek


  #3201571 29-Feb-2024 13:24


My understanding of the 9200x is that it uses ntfs or fat 32 , if not then it uses journal filing system

 

https://www.manualslib.com/manual/820772/Ultra-Plus-X-9200hd-Pvr.html?page=38#manual

Aaron2222
216 posts

Master Geek


  #3201822 29-Feb-2024 22:12


Apsattv:

 

and to the other poster no   its not encrypted as this wasnt a certified freeview device  so didn't need to follow their required restrictions.

 

 

I stand corrected then.

Jase2985
13415 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3201848 1-Mar-2024 06:51


whats cant you watch on demand?

