Anyone know how to extract recordings from a dead Ultraplus X-9200 freeview box?

Background: my old X-9200 finally died and would not boot. Got a local electronics repair shop to have a look and they couldn't repair even after replacing some components. Having quite a lot of recordings on the drive I thought I'd attempt to extract them externally.

I removed the drive and using a SATA adapter connected it to a USB port on my Win10 PC, however I've had no joy being able to view the contents of the drive.

The drive shows up under Disk Management but there's no volume and just shows "unallocated" storage. I tried Partition Wizard (freeware) and it disk is an MBR disk but with file system "(Other)". I'd read somewhere that these types of STB usually use Linux EXT2 file systems so even attempted to mount on my Raspberry Pi but again to no avail reporting an unknown file system. Interestingly on the Pi when using the "sudo fdisk -l" command it showed as type "NTFS volume set".

I suspect the drive is screwed but wondering if anyone knows how interrogate an Ultraplux X-9200 drive?