Two new Freeview channels today, Trackside 1,2 are back on channels 23,24
In 1080i
Unsure if it’s on Satellite as well
Freeview site has not updated but I assume it will soon.
But my stab in the dark answer is yes, the only channels not on the satellite/streaming and UHF only are local channels (Channel 33 Waikato, Television Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa TV)
These are not available to stream or via Satellite as their intended audience is the local geographic area.
Which mux are they using??
Spyware:
Which mux are they using??
Kordia.
In Auckland they are on 586MHz with Al Jazeera and HGTV.
That's really great, now I don't need to login into my account anymore to watch just 1 Race that I'm not even betting on, checked tv and they are there on channels 23 & 24 I'm in Auckland. Thanks for the info
Yeah as far as I can see, it's not on Optus D2 FTA. Nor is it available in Southland (from Forest Hill) via the JDA UHF service.