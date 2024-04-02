Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trackside 1 & 2 are now on freeview
skewt

746 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312269 2-Apr-2024 08:18
Two new Freeview channels today, Trackside 1,2 are back on channels 23,24
In 1080i

Unsure if it’s on Satellite as well

nztim
3673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3213128 2-Apr-2024 09:11
Freeview site has not updated but I assume it will soon. 

 

But my stab in the dark answer is yes, the only channels not on the satellite/streaming and UHF only are local channels (Channel 33 Waikato, Television Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa TV)

 

These are not available to stream or via Satellite as their intended audience is the local geographic area.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3709 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3213206 2-Apr-2024 11:54
Which mux are they using??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2812 posts

Uber Geek


  #3213207 2-Apr-2024 12:05
Spyware:

 

Which mux are they using??

 

 

Kordia.

 

In Auckland they are on 586MHz with Al Jazeera and HGTV.



johny007g
346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3213253 2-Apr-2024 15:32
skewt: Two new Freeview channels today, Trackside 1,2 are back on channels 23,24
In 1080i

Unsure if it’s on Satellite as well

 

That's really great, now I don't need to login into my account anymore to watch just 1 Race that I'm not even betting on, checked tv and they are there on channels 23 & 24 I'm in Auckland. Thanks for the info




johny007g

skewt

746 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3213975 3-Apr-2024 22:16
Looks like it’s only in UHF metro areas (Kordia sites)

From Freeview page:
Available on the Freeview Streaming TV app, and via UHF in the following metro areas: Auckland, Waikato, Tauranga & Northern Bay of Plenty, Napier & Hastings, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Wellington, Canterbury and Dunedin.

kiwirock
672 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219664 17-Apr-2024 21:05
Yeah as far as I can see, it's not on Optus D2 FTA. Nor is it available in Southland (from Forest Hill) via the JDA UHF service.

