Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Panasonic DMR-HST270GZ LNB Configuration
#312327 6-Apr-2024 15:45
Hi there.

 

Recently i have aquired a Panasonic DMR-HST270GZ twin Tuner Freeview Satellite Receiver Recorder.

 

I have found that i am unable to Manually configure the LNB to be 10700Mhz.

 

The Box will only allow 10750Mhz/11300mhz.

 

When Manually Entering in 10750mhz the box automatically toggles to 10700Mhz.

 

 

 

The Firmware loaded is V1.0

 

Searching the Net i have found stuff all information on this Specific Model.

 

Apparantly there was at some stage a Firmware update 1.02.. 

 

Would anyone have a Copy that i could update to the box and hope that the Manual LNB Menu actually got fixed.

 

 

 

Or - Altenatively is there a Fix that i have overseen.

 

 

 

Any help would be great.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Ren

  #3215106 6-Apr-2024 16:22
10700 MHz isn't a valid LNB frequency so why would you be trying to use it??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

  #3215107 6-Apr-2024 16:27
Spyware:

 

10700 MHz isn't a valid LNB frequency so why would you be trying to use it??

 

 

Yes it is. It may not be used on LNBs supplied by Sky but it is most certainly a valid LNB LO frequency.

  #3215109 6-Apr-2024 16:30
Rentakill:

 

The Box will only allow 10750Mhz/11300mhz.

 

When Manually Entering in 10750mhz the box automatically toggles to 10700Mhz.

 

 

Are you sure this is correct? This says the box only allows 10750, 11300, but also changes 10750 to 10700.

 

What is the LO frequency of your LNB?



  #3215550 8-Apr-2024 12:20
Hi Spyware.

 

 

 

I can assure you that 10700Mhz is a Valid or Common LNB Local Oscillator Freq Variant.

 

The Type I'm running is Manufactured also by Sharp is a Single Throat with 4 independent Outputs (They are in Standard use over in Ozzy for Foxtel/Vast).

 

Sharp until recently have manufactured Skys Single 11300Mhz and Dual Throat 10750Mhz Quad Output LNBs.

 

Sky only use 11300/10750 Variants which is probably why yourself and others think 10700 is not a Valid LNB LO Freq.

 

10700Mhz Lnb's are used all over the world - They're just not Common in NZ (Due to Sky)

 

 

 

I've found the same problem with DishTv Receivers as well but in most cases, it can be manually configured.

 

One of their more Recent Receivers (DishTv A7070) I've found is locked in the Firmware to only search out 11300/10750 LNB's.

 

Only recently due to myself making the issue aware to them that they have fixed it.

 

 

 

The Panasonic seems to suffer from the same issue which is disappointing - as usually Panasonic have things pretty well covered.

 

It will not allow Manual Configuration of LNB Local Oscillator Frequencies. 

 

When Entering a Manual LO it automatically toggles back to 10750 or 11300Mhz

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

Ren

 

 

