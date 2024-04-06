Rentakill:

Hi there.

Recently i have aquired a Panasonic DMR-HST270GZ twin Tuner Freeview Satellite Receiver Recorder.

I have found that i am unable to Manually configure the LNB to be 10700Mhz.

The Box will only allow 10750Mhz/11300mhz.

When Manually Entering in 10750mhz the box automatically toggles to 10700Mhz.

The Firmware loaded is V1.0

Searching the Net i have found stuff all information on this Specific Model.

Apparantly there was at some stage a Firmware update 1.02..

Would anyone have a Copy that i could update to the box and hope that the Manual LNB Menu actually got fixed.

Or - Altenatively is there a Fix that i have overseen.

Any help would be great.

Cheers

Ren