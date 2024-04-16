Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Fault finding and installer recommendations - Upper Hutt
rscole86

4946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312429 16-Apr-2024 09:25
TL;DR suspect my LNB has failed, have I fault checked correctly, is getting an installer in to replace cost effective vs Sky subscription?
If so who?

Last week I noticed we had no picture at all, where the night before it was fine, and had been fine since we moved in over five years ago. I do however think that the set up was overly sensitive to rain fade.

I have a Vu+ zero stb, with what I think is a single feed from the dish.

What I have done;
* Removed the power pass splitter for a gender bender
* Tried adjusting the frequency from 10750 +/- 15 in singles steps.
* Set the frequency threshold to 18000, and 99999
* Voltage to polarisation, and 13v and 18v
* Tested V and H frequencies on manual scans based on voltage
* Used an inline digital satellite finder (never used it before so it could well be faulty)
* SNR, AGC etc are all flat lining.

What I have not done
* Inspected dish etc, it's on the gable section of a two story house, I don't do heights nor have a ladder long enough.
* But apart from heavy lichen it appears to not have moved, or any obviously cable damage
* Taken my stb to a known working dish, or vice versa

Do I have LNB drift, but just haven't found the right frequency, or complete LNB failure?

I've replaced an old LNB before (different address), but not I don't have a ladder, or the stomach, for working at the heights anymore.

While an LNB looks to be under $50, I suspect the labour will soon add up, so wondered if Sky basic could be more cost effective? (I have no interest in signing up with Sky otherwise)


mentalinc
3143 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3218898 16-Apr-2024 09:29
Are the services you want on the same satellites Sky broadcast on?

 

Worst case is sky point it to their satellites and you can't receive what you want




rscole86

4946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3218902 16-Apr-2024 09:41
It's pointed/configured for Optus 160.0E.

rscole86

4946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219050 16-Apr-2024 11:25
Some more results from the sat finder.
when set to 160, I get zero Q and zero c/n, and P is 108.
When set to 156, I get some P readings around the 30-50 range, but the quality and c/n are still zero.



DjShadow
4048 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3220716 20-Apr-2024 18:04
If looking for an Installer, I've used Aerial Master in Naenae and have been happy with them. Sky also use them for installs.

rscole86

4946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221863 23-Apr-2024 15:27
It's looking more like a dish/LNB/cable issue, as the STB and sat finder both worked off site.

Stu1
1694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3221883 23-Apr-2024 16:24
Not many around these days Aerial master is good though 

