TL;DR suspect my LNB has failed, have I fault checked correctly, is getting an installer in to replace cost effective vs Sky subscription?

If so who?



Last week I noticed we had no picture at all, where the night before it was fine, and had been fine since we moved in over five years ago. I do however think that the set up was overly sensitive to rain fade.



I have a Vu+ zero stb, with what I think is a single feed from the dish.



What I have done;

* Removed the power pass splitter for a gender bender

* Tried adjusting the frequency from 10750 +/- 15 in singles steps.

* Set the frequency threshold to 18000, and 99999

* Voltage to polarisation, and 13v and 18v

* Tested V and H frequencies on manual scans based on voltage

* Used an inline digital satellite finder (never used it before so it could well be faulty)

* SNR, AGC etc are all flat lining.



What I have not done

* Inspected dish etc, it's on the gable section of a two story house, I don't do heights nor have a ladder long enough.

* But apart from heavy lichen it appears to not have moved, or any obviously cable damage

* Taken my stb to a known working dish, or vice versa



Do I have LNB drift, but just haven't found the right frequency, or complete LNB failure?



I've replaced an old LNB before (different address), but not I don't have a ladder, or the stomach, for working at the heights anymore.



While an LNB looks to be under $50, I suspect the labour will soon add up, so wondered if Sky basic could be more cost effective? (I have no interest in signing up with Sky otherwise)



