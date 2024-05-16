Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Missing Freeview Channels on Samsung TV
Wheelbarrow01

1704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

#312786 16-May-2024 22:11
Send private message

Irritating problem to have....

 

I'm thinking about ditching Sky as I really don't watch broadcast tv as much as I used to. My tv is a 2.5 year old Samsung. I originally setup Freeview no worries when I bought the TV but have not used the Freeview function at all since. But I still expected (perhaps naively) that it would still be setup with all channels in the correct order as they were when I first set it up.

 

However as of now, TV1 and TV2 (and their +1 counterparts) are nowhere to be found. A bit odd I thought as they were definitely there when I set it up. No worries I thought, I'll just do a channel re-scan.

 

The channels I do have are Three, Bravo, Eden, Bravo+1, Three+1, Rush, HTV, Al Jazeera, Trackside 1/2, Shine, Hope, Radio NZ. Not sure which other channels I'm missing, but it's really only 1 and 2 that I would like.

 

Have so far attempted multiple manual and auto channel scans but cannot for the life of me find TV1 and 2 (or the +1's). Anyone know what the heck is going on? I'm in Christchurch with line of sight to Sugarloaf. The terrestrial tuner is obviously working as I have all the other channels as above.

 

It's a Samsung QA65QN90AASXNZ purchased at the start of 2022.

 

I've tried googling my specific issue but haven't found any solution yet. No advice on the Freeview website beyond what I've already tried, and same with the Samsung support pages. I'm hoping someone on here has had the same issue and found a way of solving it.

Create new topic
Bung
6362 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3231528 16-May-2024 22:33
Send private message

Has your aerial rotated on its mount? 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Wheelbarrow01

1704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3231538 16-May-2024 23:16
Send private message

Bung:

 

Has your aerial rotated on its mount? 

 

 

I wouldn't have thought so but will check it at the weekend. All other channels have a perfect picture and they all come from the same transmission tower so it would seem strange that only a couple of channels would be affected.

 

In any case, I just discovered that I have the Freeview streaming app on my TV, which does give me TV 1 and 2, so that is a potential solution if I can't work out the root cause of the terrestrial reception issue. It's still annoying if it turns out to be some limitation or issue with my tv given it's young age.

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3231540 16-May-2024 23:24
Send private message

Something to note, believe as of yet the streaming versions are still max 720p

And if you have a soundbar or audio system. No 5.1 either.

I get to see appleTVs version and the broadcast still eats it for breakfast. On a 4k/upscaling panel it's a better start point.



Bung
6362 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3231592 17-May-2024 00:18
Send private message

AFAIK groups of channels use different frequencies The one used by TVNZ may have more loss from misalignment so they've dropped out.

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3231636 17-May-2024 09:07
Send private message

Bung: AFAIK groups of channels use different frequencies The one used by TVNZ may have more loss from misalignment so they've dropped out.

 

Yep,

 

Sounds like you're missing the TVNZ MUX (so, TVNZ 1, 2, 1+1, 2+1, Duke and Duke +1).

 

Check Aerial and cables - it may only be something really small. From memory, the TVNZ mux is quite sensitive (lowest frequency). I think on ours when the reception drops off a bit (our antenna is pretty marginal) we lose the TVNZ channels first.

richms
27986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231641 17-May-2024 09:36
Send private message

Could also be local interference causing issues. Now that there is 700MHz cellular, there is a much better chance of cross modulation in crappy antenna amplifiers making that have a product ontop of one of the DVB carriers.

 

If you have an amplifier, try bypassing it. If that makes it appear then you want to get a LTE filter for it.




Richard rich.ms

nztim
3705 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3231644 17-May-2024 09:50
Send private message

Freeview Satellite Decoder (may mean SD only though)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



johny007g
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3231691 17-May-2024 12:05
Send private message

I have a Samsung tv purchased few years ago and works perfectly 99% time , think my aerial is a bit off done multiple scans and no change, when there is wet or windy weather all my tv 1 & 2 and duke and plus 1 channels stop working with message no signal. When this happens I just use TVNZ app to watch which is fine and tv3 and other channels all work good from aerial. I'm in Auckland city and think it definitely is aerial gone askew just not had time to get it fixed, and happy to use apps when needed but if I lost all channels then would need to get it realigned.




johny007g

Bung
6362 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3231761 17-May-2024 13:10
Send private message

 

This is at a friend's house. When the reflector doesn't line up with edge of roof we know it's moving and channels will disappear.

 

When you get it right take a picture as a reference.

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3232249 18-May-2024 22:19
Send private message

Sugarloaf is horizontal. If that's in Christchurch, it's a wonder it works at all.

Bung
6362 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3232251 18-May-2024 22:33
Send private message

It's just an example pointing at Wharite Peak near Palmerston North. That's only 60km vs over 400km to Sugarloaf.

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3232263 19-May-2024 08:17
Send private message

Wheelbarrow01:

 

I wouldn't have thought so but will check it at the weekend. All other channels have a perfect picture and they all come from the same transmission tower so it would seem strange that only a couple of channels would be affected.

 

In any case, I just discovered that I have the Freeview streaming app on my TV, which does give me TV 1 and 2, so that is a potential solution if I can't work out the root cause of the terrestrial reception issue. It's still annoying if it turns out to be some limitation or issue with my tv given it's young age.

 

 

Kordia/WTV mux is at bottom of stack on channel 28 (526 to 534 MHz). Channels to note on there are Trackside 1/2. Can you get Trackside on LCN 23, 24?? TVNZ mux is channel 34 (574 to 582 MHz). Top of stack is MTS on channel 38 (606 to 614 MHz). Can you get Maori TV on LCN 5??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Wheelbarrow01

1704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3232442 19-May-2024 16:40
Send private message

Spyware:

 

Kordia/WTV mux is at bottom of stack on channel 28 (526 to 534 MHz). Channels to note on there are Trackside 1/2. Can you get Trackside on LCN 23, 24?? TVNZ mux is channel 34 (574 to 582 MHz). Top of stack is MTS on channel 38 (606 to 614 MHz). Can you get Maori TV on LCN 5??

 

 

I've got the Trackside channels on 23 and 24, but don't have the Maori channel. I listed the channels I can see in my OP if that helps.

 

I haven't had a chance to check the antenna as I was busy yesterday and the weather is crap today so too lazy to pull the ladder out in the rain.

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3232475 19-May-2024 19:14
Send private message

Samsung TVs have signal information, Settings/Support/Self Diagnosis. I'm in Belfast and get 100% quality on all, signal strength greater than 90% on all split 4 ways. So if you have marginal quality on any channels then definitely an antenna problem.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright