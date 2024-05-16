Wheelbarrow01:

Irritating problem to have....

I'm thinking about ditching Sky as I really don't watch broadcast tv as much as I used to. My tv is a 2.5 year old Samsung. I originally setup Freeview no worries when I bought the TV but have not used the Freeview function at all since. But I still expected (perhaps naively) that it would still be setup with all channels in the correct order as they were when I first set it up.

However as of now, TV1 and TV2 (and their +1 counterparts) are nowhere to be found. A bit odd I thought as they were definitely there when I set it up. No worries I thought, I'll just do a channel re-scan.

The channels I do have are Three, Bravo, Eden, Bravo+1, Three+1, Rush, HTV, Al Jazeera, Trackside 1/2, Shine, Hope, Radio NZ. Not sure which other channels I'm missing, but it's really only 1 and 2 that I would like.

Have so far attempted multiple manual and auto channel scans but cannot for the life of me find TV1 and 2 (or the +1's). Anyone know what the heck is going on? I'm in Christchurch with line of sight to Sugarloaf. The terrestrial tuner is obviously working as I have all the other channels as above.

It's a Samsung QA65QN90AASXNZ purchased at the start of 2022.

I've tried googling my specific issue but haven't found any solution yet. No advice on the Freeview website beyond what I've already tried, and same with the Samsung support pages. I'm hoping someone on here has had the same issue and found a way of solving it.