asheersingh:

I am needing some help with getting a HDHomeRun working with Freeview NZ. I recently bought a HDHomeRun Flex Quatro from SiliconeDust (AU/NZ version). I have got this connected to my satellite dish but it is unable to search or find any channels in the web interface. Is there a specific way/settings to get this working in NZ?

It is connected to the same satellite dish that 2 x Sky Decoders are connected to (Optus D1 dish). I also have 1 x TV connected to the dish which picks up Freeview with no issues. I tried connecting directly to the dish with no splitters and having no luck.

Is there a way to manually tune the HDHomeRun to allow it to pickup Freeview channels?

Any help is appreciated. Thanks