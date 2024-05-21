Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
asheersingh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

Subscriber

#312831 21-May-2024 18:05
Send private message

I am needing some help with getting a HDHomeRun working with Freeview NZ. I recently bought a HDHomeRun Flex Quatro from SiliconeDust (AU/NZ version). I have got this connected to my satellite dish but it is unable to search or find any channels in the web interface. Is there a specific way/settings to get this working in NZ?

 

It is connected to the same satellite dish that 2 x Sky Decoders are connected to (Optus D1 dish). I also have 1 x TV connected to the dish which picks up Freeview with no issues. I tried connecting directly to the dish with no splitters and having no luck.

 

Is there a way to manually tune the HDHomeRun to allow it to pickup Freeview channels?

 

Any help is appreciated. Thanks

Create new topic
fearandloathing
499 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233215 21-May-2024 18:14
Send private message

Are you sure your model supports satellite broadcasts, I thought they only support terrestrial broadcast.

 
 
 
 


asheersingh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

Subscriber

  #3233216 21-May-2024 18:15
Send private message

This is the version that I bought: https://shop.silicondust.com/shop/product-category/dvb/?scrollto=684525

SATTV
1627 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3233217 21-May-2024 18:18
Send private message

From what I am reading the flex quatro is DVB-T not DVB-S so it will need a UHF antenna not satellite.

 

Can you post the full model number so we can check

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous



asheersingh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

Subscriber

  #3233218 21-May-2024 18:19
Send private message

The full model number is: HDFX-4DT

SATTV
1627 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3233232 21-May-2024 18:43
Send private message

asheersingh:

 

This is the version that I bought: https://shop.silicondust.com/shop/product-category/dvb/?scrollto=684525

 

This version does not support satellite, only digital terrestrial tv.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

asheersingh

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

Subscriber

  #3233233 21-May-2024 18:45
Send private message

Ok. Thanks. That makes sense as to why it wont find any channels when it scans. Is the only way to use a UHF aerial? Or is there a way to convert a satellite signal to terrestrial signal?

Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3233294 21-May-2024 19:44
Send private message

Not simply, you would need a DVB-S decoder and a DVB-T modulator at the very least.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



JimmyH
2886 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234281 24-May-2024 13:40
Send private message

The only practicable way is to use a UHF aerial.

 

Install a UHF aerial to use it (if feasible), or list it on Trademe and buy a satellite decoder instead.

 

NB: I don't think Silicondust even makes satellite-capable tuners.

Create new topic





