As of this afternoon, I've started getting continuous reminders popping up on my LG C8 TV from the freeguide reminders. I have set no reminders. Anyone else getting this? I cant seem to see any way to stop it. I can only assume it's some freeview has made at their end.

This is not my TV's reminder functionality, which looks different, but associated with the reminders you can set in the interactive freeview application.