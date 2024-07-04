Got home and seems there had been a notice on the TV of a channel update or change ... grandson pushed the re-scan button but took no notice of what the change might be 😁
Anyone know?
My LG popped up with something as well, but vanished before I could select anything.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
In Chch and got the message so I wrote down all 30 digital channels and then did the rescan.
Everything is exactly the same, so not sure what the rescan was for.
xpd:
My LG popped up with something as well, but vanished before I could select anything.
Regards,
Old3eyes
Neighbor called me over and they have the popup saying "The TV channels have changed, press OK to scan for updates'.
They've scanned multiple times but are still getting the popup. What would be causing that?
Pop! OS
Yeah, I think it was for additional channels in the Samsung TV space ... as Stu1 said, more kids stuff.
I haven't seen Radio Aotearoa before.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Spyware:
I haven't seen Radio Aotearoa before.
it’s always been there? (Radio New Zealand)
Did anyone else recently do the survey (via market research panels) asking them to determine availability of Freeview channels 21, 200, 38, 19 ?
Made me wonder if someone is looking to revive Igloo...
Goosey:Spyware:
I haven't seen Radio Aotearoa before.
it’s always been there? (Radio New Zealand)
Regards,
Old3eyes