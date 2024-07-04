Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rickles

#315333 4-Jul-2024 17:29
Got home and seems there had been a notice on the TV of a channel update or change ... grandson pushed the re-scan button but took no notice of what the change might be 😁

 

Anyone know?

Stu1
  #3256311 4-Jul-2024 18:33
I couldn’t work it out but seem to now have lots of Samsung tv kids channels, Tele tubbies, strawberry shortcake and old sonic the hedgehog only 6 years too late for the kids

 
 
 
 

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3256496 5-Jul-2024 08:08
My LG popped up with something as well, but vanished before I could select anything.

 

 




openmedia
  #3256519 5-Jul-2024 09:05
no noticeable channel changes on Freeview's DTH service. Perhaps something TV vendor specific?




k1w1k1d
  #3256745 5-Jul-2024 17:40
In Chch and got the message so I wrote down all 30 digital channels and then did the rescan.

 

Everything is exactly the same, so not sure what the rescan was for.

 

 

old3eyes
  #3256762 5-Jul-2024 19:07
So did the LG set in the bedroom. Didn't get time to read it.




DamageInc
  #3256817 6-Jul-2024 09:24
Neighbor called me over and they have the popup saying "The TV channels have changed, press OK to scan for updates'.

 

They've scanned multiple times but are still getting the popup. What would be causing that?




Rickles

  #3256822 6-Jul-2024 09:44
Yeah, I think it was for additional channels in the Samsung TV space ... as Stu1 said, more kids stuff.



Spyware
  #3256823 6-Jul-2024 09:49
I haven't seen Radio Aotearoa before.




Goosey
  #3256908 6-Jul-2024 13:50
it’s always been there?  (Radio New Zealand)

yitz
  #3256910 6-Jul-2024 14:05
Did anyone else recently do the survey (via market research panels) asking them to determine availability of Freeview channels 21, 200, 38, 19 ?

 

Made me wonder if someone is looking to revive Igloo...

old3eyes
  #3256992 6-Jul-2024 17:35
it’s always been there?  (Radio New Zealand)



No. Been therefor a while now.




