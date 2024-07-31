Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#315621 31-Jul-2024 14:30
Hi Guys, hoping someone can help here . . . .

 

We just moved in to a property, and there's a terrestrial antenna and a dish on the roof. In the lounge there was a TV mounted in the centre (vertically) of the wall with a 240v double plug socket and white antenna cable with an "F" connector on it.

 

Directly below (about 200mm above the skirting) is EXACTLY the same setup with another double socket and another cable with an "F" connector.

 

I'm trying to figure out which of the white cables are for which dish/antenna? I'm presuming one is for the Dish, the other is for the Terrestrial Antenna? Without the hassle of going into the attic and following the cables back, is there an easier way to find out which is which (ie: checking the resistance between the shield and centre-core)?

 

Thanks in advance.

  #3266625 31-Jul-2024 14:47
Unless you have a spectrum analyser, or a satellite tracker I don't think there is an easy way to tell the difference from inside.. 

 

Easiest way would be to plug a TV into each socket in order and see what/if it locks on to anything. (assuming its a UHF aerial on the roof and there is terrestrial freeview available)  

 
 
 
 

  #3266672 31-Jul-2024 18:03
 . . . would I be able to tell by measuring the resistance of each? 

 

https://toolsweek.com/how-to-test-an-antenna-with-a-multimeter/

 

I’d assume (no techie . . ), that the LNB would be a higher resistance due to the internal electronics? 

