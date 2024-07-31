Hi Guys, hoping someone can help here . . . .

We just moved in to a property, and there's a terrestrial antenna and a dish on the roof. In the lounge there was a TV mounted in the centre (vertically) of the wall with a 240v double plug socket and white antenna cable with an "F" connector on it.

Directly below (about 200mm above the skirting) is EXACTLY the same setup with another double socket and another cable with an "F" connector.

I'm trying to figure out which of the white cables are for which dish/antenna? I'm presuming one is for the Dish, the other is for the Terrestrial Antenna? Without the hassle of going into the attic and following the cables back, is there an easier way to find out which is which (ie: checking the resistance between the shield and centre-core)?

Thanks in advance.