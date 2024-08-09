Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Opinion on HDHomeRun and thoughts on should I get it?
eragon52

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#315722 9-Aug-2024 23:40
Send private message

Hey All, 

 

 

 

Been doing some research on Plex with a Live-DVR setup, throughout my googling I kept seeing HDHomeRun pop out a lot and saw it is a US company so not too sure if I can order it. I did notice they have a AUS /NZ online store site. Has anyone used it to order one? 

Would also like to know some opinions if anyone has Plex running with HDHomerun, What are the good and bad. What do you find annoying and all.

 

Reason why I started diving into this type of thing, is due to my whole household are using Plex as our main place to watch movies, tv shows and such. One of my family members raised an idea of having NZ TV on plex would be amazing since they can watch it on their phone/tablet when they want and cast it to a chromecast if needed. 

 

Also looking to see if any store in NZ sells it.

Create new topic
davidcole
6045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3270159 10-Aug-2024 09:10
Send private message

Depends if you need recording.

I have one, have for years since converting from 3x tri tuner cards.

But honestly just use it for a tiny bit of live tv..sometimes when I don’t feel like chewing internet. But the live tv section of the tvnz app would get more use (in Apple TV and Google tv based)




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



gbwelly
1245 posts

Uber Geek


  #3270288 10-Aug-2024 13:36
Send private message

Last time I bought one it was from Amazon UK. You will need a model that supports DVB-T, the US ones don't. The big pro for me was that it didn't need to be close to my Plex server, just on the same LAN. I gave up on Plex DVR about 2017 maybe? I found so little to record, and comskip would chop bits it shouldn't and leave bits it should. My client devices are Android so it's easier to just side load the Freeview app for live TV and use the ThreeNow and TVNZ apps for local content.

 

 







robertsona
170 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3270289 10-Aug-2024 13:47
Send private message

I've had a HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO in my network for about four years now. Initially, it was useful for watching Freeview on a TV in another building that doesn't have RF cabling.

 

But, as described above, its usefulness has been superseded by ondemand and streaming apps like TVNZ+. I don't think we've used it at all for a year or two now!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright