Hey All,

Been doing some research on Plex with a Live-DVR setup, throughout my googling I kept seeing HDHomeRun pop out a lot and saw it is a US company so not too sure if I can order it. I did notice they have a AUS /NZ online store site. Has anyone used it to order one?



Would also like to know some opinions if anyone has Plex running with HDHomerun, What are the good and bad. What do you find annoying and all.

Reason why I started diving into this type of thing, is due to my whole household are using Plex as our main place to watch movies, tv shows and such. One of my family members raised an idea of having NZ TV on plex would be amazing since they can watch it on their phone/tablet when they want and cast it to a chromecast if needed.





Also looking to see if any store in NZ sells it.