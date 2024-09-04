Recently I had my Sky box "upgraded " to the new white sky box connecting it to the main TV in the lounge. This actually went smoothly and successfully. I had a technician come in and replace the old RCA modulator which supplied to the 3 other TVs in the house - and this had always worked well.

When he was here the transition to an HDMI modulator supplied very good [720p50hz] images to the other TVs but created only audio noise on these peripheral TVs. Modulator is a Proquip.

This was resolved by him replacing my old 55" Sony Bravia in the lounge, with one of my newer TVs [Panasonic TH-50AS640Z] and sound and images were good. It was suggested that a brand new TV would resolve all issues.

After he left and we turned off the main TV that night and retired, all the other TVs had good images but no sound.

Sound and images are good but only if the main TV is left on.

Does anyone know how we can attain sound on the other TVS without having to leave the main lounge TV on?

Would buying a brand new TV really resolve the issue?