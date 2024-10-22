Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FreeView for seniors: SmartVU, new TV, alternative solution?
rhy7s

613 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317501 22-Oct-2024 14:57
Hi all, I'm not familiar with the live TV landscape and wondering what would be a low hassle option for FreeView if a UHF or satellite connection isn't available? I have one set of parents on Kodi using IPTV but am too far away from others to be available to troubleshoot. The SmartVU looks to be a cheap option to upgrade a dumb TV, I see some concerning reviews in regards to lagging and playback glitches but I don't know how widespread those issues would be. I'm wondering whether anyone familiar with the hardware knows if any budget TVs would have more powerful hardware than the SmartVU dongle which would make upgrading the whole TV worthwhile?

Eva888
2358 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3299964 22-Oct-2024 16:11
I use and have set up Dish smartvu dongles and boxes for older people on old dumb TVs. It’s easy and works fine as long as they have a decent internet signal close to the TV. If the router is close to the TV you can connect by Ethernet to it with the box version. The dongle needs a separate adaptor cable which you can buy for about $25 should it need to be cabled.

 

Make sure to get the Dish smart vu rather than other android Tv boxes because it has dedicated Freeview for linear TV, YouTube and Netflix buttons on it which makes it easier for the less able. I’ve added Kodi and other apps that may be useful including Plex and Kodi.

 

Don’t bother getting a new smart TV. The Dish dongles and boxes work great on older sets and I suspect any lagging reported will only be due to distance from router signal. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

GregV
928 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3299970 22-Oct-2024 16:35
I've had a SmartVU 11 for a good couple of years now, connected to a dumb tv.  Apart from having to power-cycle it every now and then, it 'just works' for Live TV.  Remote is simple enough, especially if you set it to control the TV power and volume.

rhy7s

613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3300792 24-Oct-2024 08:35
Grabbed a SmartVU 11. The interface is pretty decent though not snappy. The FreeView, Youtube and Tubi apps have been reliable. TVNZ+ and ThreeNow are prone to crashing (connection via 300Mbps fibre on One using 2.4GHz 20MHz or 5GHz 40Mhz WiFi on an uncongested channel with only one neighbouring AP).



Eva888
2358 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3300800 24-Oct-2024 08:53
rhy7s:

 

Grabbed a SmartVU 11. The interface is pretty decent though not snappy. The FreeView, Youtube and Tubi apps have been reliable. TVNZ+ and ThreeNow are prone to crashing (connection via 300Mbps fibre on One using 2.4GHz 20MHz or 5GHz 40Mhz WiFi on an uncongested channel with only one neighbouring AP).

 

 

Don't forget to update the Apps. via Google Play Store. Go to Apps on top menu> open Google Play Store> click on your name> Manage Apps and games> Updates. 


 

 

 

 

outdoorsnz
670 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3300837 24-Oct-2024 10:28
I purchased the smartvu A7080 as it was on special. I'd recommend it for my parents as it does work... okish. You could pick many holes in it. Recording function is next to useless.

 

Interface leaves alot to be desired and there are the small bugs and features left off...

 

But the bottom line is it works ok(ish) for freeview and interfaces of the remote control pretty well.

rhy7s

613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311837 22-Nov-2024 12:54
Just checking if there's anything going on with the wider network at the moment with the DishTV SmartVU devices or FreeView app? Other end of the country at the moment and my mother-in-law's unit just hangs on the FreeView logo or crashes back to home when launching the FreeView app, and TVNZ+ is also saying there's a problem. YouTube works. Have tried a power pull as well as a restart through device settings. Uninstalled and reinstalled the app. Signal strength is excellent on fibre 300 in a small room, one other SSID visible.

outdoorsnz
670 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311911 22-Nov-2024 17:00
rhy7s:

 

Just checking if there's anything going on with the wider network at the moment with the DishTV SmartVU devices or FreeView app? Other end of the country at the moment and my mother-in-law's unit just hangs on the FreeView logo or crashes back to home when launching the FreeView app, and TVNZ+ is also saying there's a problem. YouTube works. Have tried a power pull as well as a restart through device settings. Uninstalled and reinstalled the app. Signal strength is excellent on fibre 300 in a small room, one other SSID visible.

 

 

My unit works fine with freeview stream app and sat freeview. Since TVNZ app is not working might be DNS related. No DNS unblockers?



rhy7s

613 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311923 22-Nov-2024 17:19
Tried to work through that (trying different nameservers), but hard to do remotely so will have a try next time someone is there with a laptop. She wasn't able to go through the steps for setting a static IP and it didn't seem to have the option of using custom DNS but IP assignment via DHCP, and the router's web UI would go into an infinite redirect loop in Firefox and Chrome on her phone.

outdoorsnz
670 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3311940 22-Nov-2024 18:11
rhy7s:

 

Tried to work through that (trying different nameservers), but hard to do remotely so will have a try next time someone is there with a laptop. She wasn't able to go through the steps for setting a static IP and it didn't seem to have the option of using custom DNS but IP assignment via DHCP, and the router's web UI would go into an infinite redirect loop in Firefox and Chrome on her phone.

 

 

I'd say you need to power cycle router / ONT, dishtv (waiting first for router / ont to reboot) device and then see where you are at...

