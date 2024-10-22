Hi all, I'm not familiar with the live TV landscape and wondering what would be a low hassle option for FreeView if a UHF or satellite connection isn't available? I have one set of parents on Kodi using IPTV but am too far away from others to be available to troubleshoot. The SmartVU looks to be a cheap option to upgrade a dumb TV, I see some concerning reviews in regards to lagging and playback glitches but I don't know how widespread those issues would be. I'm wondering whether anyone familiar with the hardware knows if any budget TVs would have more powerful hardware than the SmartVU dongle which would make upgrading the whole TV worthwhile?