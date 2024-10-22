I use and have set up Dish smartvu dongles and boxes for older people on old dumb TVs. It’s easy and works fine as long as they have a decent internet signal close to the TV. If the router is close to the TV you can connect by Ethernet to it with the box version. The dongle needs a separate adaptor cable which you can buy for about $25 should it need to be cabled.

Make sure to get the Dish smart vu rather than other android Tv boxes because it has dedicated Freeview for linear TV, YouTube and Netflix buttons on it which makes it easier for the less able. I’ve added Kodi and other apps that may be useful including Plex and Kodi.





Don’t bother getting a new smart TV. The Dish dongles and boxes work great on older sets and I suspect any lagging reported will only be due to distance from router signal.