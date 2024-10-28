Some years ago I purchased a Vodafone TV box for an elderly relative.
Talking to him today, it sounds like it is still working - is this the case?
(I thought they were switched off last year)
Is your relative sure it's the Vodafone TV box, not a Google Chromecast with TV or something else?
Have you checked the setup by yourself?
No way it is a Vodafone TV unit then
Thanks.
Bizarre, as I purchased the unit some years back and pretty sure it was Vodafone. But obviously not. Travelling to visit them for Xmas so will solve mystery in a couple of months.
Or maybe it was a Vodafone box when you left it there, but over the years someone else replaced it?
