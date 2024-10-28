Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Are the Vodafone TV boxes still working?
dafman

3904 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317595 28-Oct-2024 19:59
Some years ago I purchased a Vodafone TV box for an elderly relative.

 

Talking to him today, it sounds like it is still working - is this the case?

 

(I thought they were switched off last year)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302603 28-Oct-2024 22:56
Is your relative sure it's the Vodafone TV box, not a Google Chromecast with TV or something else?

 

Have you checked the setup by yourself?




Linux
11178 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302609 29-Oct-2024 07:04
No way it is a Vodafone TV unit then

dafman

3904 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3302662 29-Oct-2024 11:54
Thanks.

 

Bizarre, as I purchased the unit some years back and pretty sure it was Vodafone. But obviously not. Travelling to visit them for Xmas so will solve mystery in a couple of months.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78950 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302664 29-Oct-2024 11:56
Or maybe it was a Vodafone box when you left it there, but over the years someone else replaced it?




