Hi there,

I am trying to get AsiaSat-9 in Auckland, the Lyngsat data shows that only 50cm dish is needed in Auckland, I have 80cm dish or maybe even bigger and I did not manage to get even the slightest signal. This satellite is quite low at only 21 deg elevation and I agree there might be few trees in that direction but the 21 degrees should just miss them...

Can anyone please confirm they managed to get good stable reception of this satellite? Any trick involved?

Many thanks in advance.