Hey everyone, I live rurally and can't get Freeview UHF so have to use satellite.
Picture started getting glitchy so I did some research and the most common thing was faulty
LNB. So ordered a 11300mhz Lnb and holder to replace the old Sharp 10750mhz LNB. Put the LNB in, adjusted the cable to the 8 o'clock position and cannot get any signal. Checked all TV settings and adjusted LNB setting in tv to 11300mhz, still no signal. Put the old LNB back in adjusted LNB settings back to 10750mhz and instantly got signal, it was a poor signal ~20% but still got a signal. Been mucking around for hours to get this new LNB working. Any idea where I'm going wrong? Did I buy the wrong LNB? Or is it just a faulty new LNB? Pics of LNBs attached.