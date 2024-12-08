There's a couple of issues raised here:

1) Faulty new LNB? Could be. Was it the same brand as this https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=317956

2) Original signal at night issue. There's multiple threads on this already. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317442 https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317842 https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317729 https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=316129

The Optus D2 satellite is just about end of life and is wobbling in it's orbit. This is more noticeable in the evening in NZ, and will show up any minor issues with reception that would normally be masked. I'd stick the original LNB back in place, and then make sure the LNB and dish are well aligned.

You will need to be able see the signal strength reported by the receiver and then make very small (1mm or so at a time) movements of the LNB and dish. The LNB can be rotated and also slid in and out of the mount. It will take a few minutes, but you are trying to get the best signal as you do this. The dish itself can also be moved left/right and up/down - again, no more than a few mm at a time.

Dishes can be knocked out of alignment by wind, or land movement. Combined with the satellite moving as well currently (it shouldn't but does) and you can get periods of marginal signal.

Once you've aligned everything, if it's still having problems come back here. There's no reason why you can't swap a 10750 LNB for 11300 as long as you adjust that same setting in the sat receiver.