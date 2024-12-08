Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hey everyone, I live rurally and can't get Freeview UHF so have to use satellite.
Picture started getting glitchy so I did some research and the most common thing was faulty
LNB. So ordered a 11300mhz Lnb and holder to replace the old Sharp 10750mhz LNB. Put the LNB in, adjusted the cable to the 8 o'clock position and cannot get any signal. Checked all TV settings and adjusted LNB setting in tv to 11300mhz, still no signal. Put the old LNB back in adjusted LNB settings back to 10750mhz and instantly got signal, it was a poor signal ~20% but still got a signal. Been mucking around for hours to get this new LNB working. Any idea where I'm going wrong? Did I buy the wrong LNB? Or is it just a faulty new LNB? Pics of LNBs attached.


10750 mhz is not the same as 11300. 

 

Edit: Sorry, I misread your post. It might be helpful if you could provide details of your setup. What settings does your TV allow? If one LNB works (even poorly) it shouldn't be hard to get a replacement going.

 

 

 

 




and yet https://www.dishtv.co.nz/LNB107KU

 

extract:

 

This 10750 LNB is more often used for Sky Receivers, or specific Satellites that require a 10750 or lower L.O. Frequency. Where the 11300 LNB is more commonly used in Freeview Satellite Installations, Dish TV Satellite Receivers will work with a 10750 LNB.

 

No idea if you can just change the LNB on a dish like this though, but it does sound possible this on another thread.

 

It sounds like you have done a similar thing - it seems to have worked for them. 

 

There is also this post - maybe review the settings on the TV.




it depends on what your reading the signal with with. if the lnb is working you should always get some signal. if you wave your hand in front it should change (thats because its noise not signal). if you get nothing then its dead (but note that some devices don't read low enough). check the wiring and the plug.

 

i would also check what voltage the lnb is set to. that changes wither its using horizontal or vertical 'aerial' (or you can rotate the lnb 90 degrees). also the depth the lnb is mounted at also matters when fine tuning it.



There's a couple of issues raised here:

 

1) Faulty new LNB? Could be. Was it the same brand as this https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=317956

 

2) Original signal at night issue. There's multiple threads on this already. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317442 https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317842 https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317729 https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=316129

 

The Optus D2 satellite is just about end of life and is wobbling in it's orbit. This is more noticeable in the evening in NZ, and will show up any minor issues with reception that would normally be masked. I'd stick the original LNB back in place, and then make sure the LNB and dish are well aligned.

 

You will need to be able see the signal strength reported by the receiver and then make very small (1mm or so at a time) movements of the LNB and dish. The LNB can be rotated and also slid in and out of the mount. It will take a few minutes, but you are trying to get the best signal as you do this. The dish itself can also be moved left/right and up/down - again, no more than a few mm at a time.

 

Dishes can be knocked out of alignment by wind, or land movement. Combined with the satellite moving as well currently (it shouldn't but does) and you can get periods of marginal signal.

 

Once you've aligned everything, if it's still having problems come back here. There's no reason why you can't swap a 10750 LNB for 11300 as long as you adjust that same setting in the sat receiver.

dishes rarely ever get knocked out of alignment by wind. its often moves due to faulty insulation.

 

also no need to move it side to side so much to check for alignment. simply pull on the side of the dish. it should go slightly worse on each side. if it doesn't it means its slightly out. the problem is if you go loosening bolts, tightening bolts backs up causes the dish to shift. you can make the dish move a bit by tightening the bolts on one side of the u bolts.

