I've been seeing black bars on the left and right sides of the picture on Bravo, that is channel 4, on FreeviewHD (UHF) since the first half of last year. This fault is not present on Bravo on Freeview Streaming TV or the +1 channel.

Overscan would hide it. Some TVs don't allow overscan to be turned off on standard definition and when they do they may require it be disabled separately, as is the case on Panasonics and Sonys, so the problem may not be visible for all people.