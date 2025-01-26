Hi all

After many years my XCruiser receiver has cooked itself so I am looking to replace it with something new, however there don't seem to be many options locally these days. I'm not really a fan of the generic "freeview" ones so I am looking for something similar to the Ultra-Plus, Xcruiser, Vu+ type of receivers.

Do we have any local suppliers of these anymore, or suggestions?

Needs to be at least:

DVB-S / DVB-S2 MPEG 2 / MPEG 4 (H.264)

Fully DVB-S / DVB-S2 compliant (multi-stream 16APSK)

DiSEqC

Currently receiving Optus D2, Intelsat 19, Eutelsat 172b.

Thanks for any assistance.