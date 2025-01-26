Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where to get a Satellite Receiver in 2025
Hi all

 

After many years my XCruiser receiver has cooked itself so I am looking to replace it with something new, however there don't seem to be many options locally these days.  I'm not really a fan of the generic "freeview" ones so I am looking for something similar to the Ultra-Plus, Xcruiser, Vu+ type of receivers. 

 

Do we have any local suppliers of these anymore, or suggestions?

 

Needs to be at least:

 

DVB-S / DVB-S2 MPEG 2 / MPEG 4 (H.264)
Fully DVB-S / DVB-S2 compliant (multi-stream 16APSK)
DiSEqC 

 

 

 

Currently receiving Optus D2, Intelsat 19, Eutelsat 172b.

 

Thanks for any assistance. 

 

 

https://freeviewnz.tv/Media/o4pp5qwe/freeview-specification-2022-v15.pdf page 61 section 6.11.3 suggests Freeview will use H.265 on HD channels at sat change in April.




https://freeviewnz.tv/Media/o4pp5qwe/freeview-specification-2022-v15.pdf page 61 section 6.11.3 suggests Freeview will use H.265 on HD channels at sat change in April.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Yes thanks for the reminder.

