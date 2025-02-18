Is anyone else having signal strength issues receiving the mux on ch.32 that I think carries Three/Al Jazeera etc... for Southland UHF?

They've added Trackside 1 & 2 to the J.D.A run site in the last few weeks I think it's been. Previously it was only on Kordia sites down to Dunedin. A few clubs are stoked they can get it without a Sky subscription here now.

However, suddenly I'm having very poor signal issues with 3 and Al Jazeera, and also Trackside (which I don't watch). So I'm wondering if adding Trackside has caused some issues, or if it's just coincidence I might have to run some new coax and put another UHF antenna up? The other mux's still receive fine in this house.

Cheers.