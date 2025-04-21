Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
pchs

183 posts

Master Geek


#319398 21-Apr-2025 17:05
Hi All,

 

Firstly, apologies if this has already been answered somewhere, I've searched high and low without any sort of advice, although I suspect its something not recommended or done often!

 

I have a situation where my house has 1 x HDMI 1.4 & 1 x R6 cable in the wall to each TV from a centre point, unfortunately with the new white Sky TV boxes it won't work over my historic HDMI cables. also unfortunately replacing these cables in the house (Lockwood) would be an absolute mission, if not impossible. These cables use to be used to extend Sky from a central point to the TV's. 

 

My only option now would be to have the Sky Box beside one of the TV's (with a new HDMI for full picture quality) and then use a RF modulator like this https://cdlnz.com/search?q=LKV379P-DVB-TV2 to convert the HDMI into RF to reticulate back to my other older TV's - so that the other TV's with DVB-T can tune in both Freeview UHF and a "Sky" Signal from a RF modulator. 

 

So my question is, is it possible to loop the RF signal out of the RF modulator back into the cable feeding DVB-S into the Sky Box? It would kind of look like this?

 

I'm more of a IP Networking guy and my picture freaks me out thinking about network loops :) but not sure if this is OK with RF.

 

tweake
2209 posts

Uber Geek


  #3366288 21-Apr-2025 17:18
i have done it, sort of.

 

however it didn't have the UHF aerial so i used vhf/uhf combiners . but splitters should work ok. 

 

not sure if anything is broadcasted on vhf these days, so you could get a vhf output modulator. 

 
 
 
 

pchs

183 posts

Master Geek


  #3366290 21-Apr-2025 17:23
tweake:

 

i have done it, sort of.

 

however it didn't have the UHF aerial so i used vhf/uhf combiners . but splitters should work ok. 

 

not sure if anything is broadcasted on vhf these days, so you could get a vhf output modulator. 

 

 

 

 

Cheers, I was more wondering if the Sky box would be upset that the DVB-S signal would effectively be re-injected back into the cable through the modulator and if it added any latency to the passthrough, Guess only one real way to find out! 

Spyware
3718 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3366292 21-Apr-2025 17:33
Typical to use a diplexor to combine UHF/L band from antenna/dish and feed to any splitters, split out UHF (antenna + DVB-T modulator) out again using diplexor at TV antenna in  and split out L band at Sky decoder LNB in.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



pchs

183 posts

Master Geek


  #3366296 21-Apr-2025 17:56
Spyware:

 

Typical to use a diplexor to combine UHF/L band from antenna/dish and feed to any splitters, split out UHF (antenna + DVB-T modulator) out again using diplexor at TV antenna in  and split out L band at Sky decoder LNB in.

 

 

 

 

Thanks - I guess my last splitter just needs to be able to send L Band out to Sky, but also accept UHF back in from the modulator (which appears to do 177.5 -> 866Mhz)

 

if it work's I'll probably take a 4th connection from this diplexor to the DVB-T port to the TV because why not! 

 

 

richms
27887 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3366300 21-Apr-2025 18:18
Each end of the red circled cable should have a UHF/Sat diplexer on it, dish straight into sat at one end, and out from sat into the sky box at the other. They use the UHF ports for feeding the DVB-T signal back thru.

 

But before all that, try just getting a 4k to 1080 scaler and putting that on your HDMI cables. Will end up with only 1080 either way, but at least with just a downscale you will not have problems with the latency that the DVB modulators introduce. Plenty of 4k to 1080 scalers inside of HDMI matrixes and switches on aliexpress, and they all seem to quite nicely handle HDCP problems.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

