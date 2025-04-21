Hi All,

Firstly, apologies if this has already been answered somewhere, I've searched high and low without any sort of advice, although I suspect its something not recommended or done often!

I have a situation where my house has 1 x HDMI 1.4 & 1 x R6 cable in the wall to each TV from a centre point, unfortunately with the new white Sky TV boxes it won't work over my historic HDMI cables. also unfortunately replacing these cables in the house (Lockwood) would be an absolute mission, if not impossible. These cables use to be used to extend Sky from a central point to the TV's.

My only option now would be to have the Sky Box beside one of the TV's (with a new HDMI for full picture quality) and then use a RF modulator like this https://cdlnz.com/search?q=LKV379P-DVB-TV2 to convert the HDMI into RF to reticulate back to my other older TV's - so that the other TV's with DVB-T can tune in both Freeview UHF and a "Sky" Signal from a RF modulator.

So my question is, is it possible to loop the RF signal out of the RF modulator back into the cable feeding DVB-S into the Sky Box? It would kind of look like this?

I'm more of a IP Networking guy and my picture freaks me out thinking about network loops :) but not sure if this is OK with RF.