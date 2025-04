HI

Can someone tell me if TVNZ freeview sends movies

in 5.1 as I recorded a movie that says on DVD its

dolby digital and the mp4 it saved says only 2 channels

are all movies that have 5-6 channels on Digital tv

in surround or only a few or only on tvnz+

My sister says her samsung smarttv she wants to know

if its also surround for a home theatre?

cheers Paul

ps googling it says 5.1 came in 2011? but had problems?