Forums Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S) Problems with plugs/adapter with freeview recorder
Finch

2839 posts

Uber Geek


#319532 4-May-2025 13:00


Hey folks.

 

My mums Freeview recorder is having problems. She was touching it earlier this morning, and a cord "dropped out". She mentioned it's been on an angle for years (Like a bend), and she was trying to weigh it down, but this morning it just dropped. TV's are not my forte so I'm not sure what to do here, I'll need someone to do a ELI5 if possible.

 

 

 

I'm unsure where the adapter is meant to go, in the RF in or RF out bit? She tells me it came out of RF out, but I said that can't be right because it simply doesn't fit, the little "ball" inside the RF out slot makes it impossible. I've been playing around with the RF in, but I can't seem to get the adapter (The piece I'm holding in my pictures) to go in, obviously it's bent. Does it actually go in RF in, or is she correct and it goes RF out? How can I fix this? The actual Freeview machine itself works fine, she really only watches the F2A channels, it's a recorder as well. 

 

Also, can't just bypass the Freeview system because the TV is bolted down to the cabinet, and the cable is too short (I'll need to get a longer one for her if the Freeview is toast). The picture of the cable is just a spare one I have of what's already being used. I don't know my cable jargon. Many thanks...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
8869 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370346 4-May-2025 13:04


That RF in socket appears to have been snapped in half - half is in your hand, half still in the decoder. You are holding the remains of a broken RF in socket, not an adapter.

 

Probably been broken by the cord pulling on an angle.

 
 
 
 

richms
27934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3370347 4-May-2025 13:06


Its broken off the device probably from constant movement. of the cable.

 

If you are not confident opening it and re soldering it then perhaps see if there is a mens shed or something running repair workshops nearby, otherwise replace it. For something like this its not worth the cost of a repair tech to look at it.




RunningMan
8869 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370348 4-May-2025 13:07


It's possible an electronics repair guy may be able to replace the socket, but sometimes it's a whole tuner module in behind that panel, not just a soldered in socket, which makes it far more complex.

 

It may just be easier to replace the Freeview box, either new, or a second hand one of the same model if that's easier for mum to use.



tweake
2253 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370351 4-May-2025 13:13


tv repair guy or any electronics tech can solder that back in. however most of the sockets are soldered direct to the board and a broken plug often breaks the board. so high chance of new recorder required. you will need to weigh up the cost to see if its worth repair.

 

this is a good reminder of why you don't put strain on the cables.

Finch

2839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370352 4-May-2025 13:18


Thanks folks. So general consensus seems to be to either get it fixed, or buy a complete new freeview recorder. 

 

There's absolutely no cable/cord/plug/whatever I can buy for $20-$30 to make it work, correct?

tweake
2253 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370354 4-May-2025 13:29


there is nothing to plug a cable into.

 

the other option is upgrade the tv. most if not all smart tv's can record.

Finch

2839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370357 4-May-2025 13:43


Thanks folks.

 

Have got it setup now just to watch the channels, no Freeview. Looking like around $300 for a new recorder so will try get that sorted tomorrow.

 

Thanks very much :)

