My elderly neighbour (in Northland) has had to replace their decoder due to the recent changes but they lost TV1 & 2 (plus some others) and gained Al Jazeera*. I'm not familiar with TV so trying to get up to speed. I updated the firmware of his DishTV SAT-1 from .16 to .20 which updated the satellite name to KoreaSat 6. Have done a couple of cold resets. His signal level is at 90% and SQ at 70%, looking around it seems like that should be higher? He used to have Sky back in the day, the LNB is set to 10750, he thinks he has a spare but I don't know what model. Before getting up on the roof, is there anything I'm overlooking?

*Channels he is getting are:3,4,8,9,13,14,15,18,19,20,25,26,27,31 & 50,51,70,71 in case that sheds any light on frequencies that are missing.