Freeview streaming app on Firestick and Smartvu no longer Working
gamet

Wannabe Geek

#319720 26-May-2025 10:59
I have been using the Freeview streaming app on a firestick successfully for some time. It was Matt Huismans version. Recently it failed to work in that it does not progress beyond the opening screen. I have looked for updates but without success.

 

Because of the above I plugged in an old Smartvu to see if it was a problem related to the firestick itself. Interestingly Freeview on SmartVu has the same problem.

 

Has anybody else encountered this problem?

 

Does anyone have any suggestions on how to resolve this issue?

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
  #3376910 26-May-2025 14:35
The Freeview streaming app on my smart TV is working.

 

I suggest this could be a problem on your network, seeing it affects two different devices. Look at any recent changes you made.

 

If not, contact the person who provided you with the software.




r0bbie
  #3377038 26-May-2025 16:27
funny you mention this - I was having this problem (Freeview App on the SmartVU) over the last few days and I thought it was my network (as I heavily filter DNS for the kids ) the fix is - Uninstall the app and reinstall and that worked for me

 

Clearing the cache etc doesnt work / only the uninstall / reinstall

 

My device is a SmartVU SV11

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #3377044 26-May-2025 16:34
Anyone having this problem on an official app - the SmartVU is one. Anyone else?

 

I can't ask Freeview about anything but the official app.




pulsta
  #3377051 26-May-2025 16:56
Just an FYI from the freeview APK available on the Matt Huisman website:

 

Newer versions have implemented googles pairip so are unlikely to be able to be unlocked any time soon

lokeynz
  #3377052 26-May-2025 17:08
freitasm:

 

Anyone having this problem on an official app - the SmartVU is one. Anyone else?

 

I can't ask Freeview about anything but the official app.

 



I've had 4 separate clients reporting Freeview streaming app not working on SmartVu devices.
Happened at the same time as the sideloaded app on my Shield stopped working ~Wed last week.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #3377053 26-May-2025 17:10
Ok, it seems this a different problem, not unique to the OP. I have contacted Freeview now.




snj

snj
  #3377073 26-May-2025 17:59
I was going to post this earlier, but the post was locked... but the Freeview Status page has a bit about the SmartVu & the Freeview Streaming App:

 

Smart VU: If you are getting a loading circle that never changes while using a Smart VU device, you will need to uninstall the Freeview Streaming TV app and reinstall it.

 

I believe it does appear on the App Store for reinstallation (would have to dig up my old one to verify).



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Administrator
  #3377300 27-May-2025 16:15
Hi folks. I just received this from Freeview:

 

 

There is an issue affecting the Freeview Streaming TV app on some SmartVU devices and we had escalated this to the device manufacturer for investigation and resolution.

 

We’re pleased to share with you that a fix has been tested and is being deployed today. It may take a couple of days to roll out across SmartVU devices. An update will be shared on our Streaming Network Status page once the fix has been successfully deployed. 

 

In the meantime, SmartVU users can uninstall then reinstall the Freeview Streaming TV app as a workaround if they don’t wish to wait for the fix.

 

Please note that the Freeview Streaming TV app is available and supported only on Freeview-approved devices, which currently includes SmartVU devices and Smart TVs as detailed here.

 

 

 




