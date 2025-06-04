Good evening everyone,

I've got this strange issue with my A7070 which randomly started one and day and has now left my box incapacitated.

I went to watch TVNZ+ and it wouldn't load show previews/information correctly, no preview picture on the screen when scrolling through shows, wouldn't let me see a list of episodes, as if it wasn't connected to the internet, or the connection was very slow. Threenow no longer worked.

Then I couldn't cast anything to the box, as it was no longer visible as a casting device.

I thought I would check for updates, but Google Play Store stopped working. The update option in the settings menu also no longer worked.

But youtube would still work through the app.

Turned it off and on again, no change. Forgot and reconnected to the WIFI network, then casting started working again, but nothing else worked. Did a factory reset through the menu, but the WIFI connection still won't work correctly. It connects to the WIFI network, says it has an internet connection, but the internet doesn't work. I can't sign in to my google account, can't download apps, Youtube doesn't work. Tried a reset using the reset button as per the instructions on the DishTV website, no change.

So I thought it could be an issue with the WIFI connection? I reset the router, changed the SSID, password, security type, broadcast channel, everything I could think of - no change. Everything else on the network is working perfectly.

The date and time are set correctly on the A7070 box.

My next step is to find an ethernet cable and try connecting the router directly to the A7070 to see if it can find some internet that way.

I'm about ready to throw the thing in the fire, but maybe someone here could enlighten me as to what may have happened to it?