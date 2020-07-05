Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheapest NZ Domain Registar?
ChevronX

#272611 5-Jul-2020 15:34
Hey guys

 

Haven't posted in Geekzone for a while, but this is probably the best place to ask!

 

I am currently renewing my domains, but I am getting charged $35.95 a year (ex GST) for renewal of my '.co.nz' domains.

 

I've been with this specific domain registrar for years, and just stuck with them and haven't quite kept up with the current rates and companies out there and the offerings.

 

Is $35.95 a year (ex GST) a year reasonable or are there better/cheaper alternatives and if so what you recommend?

 

I simply use it as a Domain Register, all my domains are pointing to Cloudflare Name Servers, so don't need anything fancy like webmail etc.




"The Atlantis base, brings greetings from the pegasus galaxy, you may cut power to the gate!."- Dr Weir (Rising) New Zealand · Luke.Geek.NZ

freitasm
  #2517585 5-Jul-2020 16:03
Metaname - $25/yr also best service in NZ.




Andib
  #2517601 5-Jul-2020 16:05
Metaname. $25/year and is recommended by plenty of us here.




Lias
  #2517617 5-Jul-2020 17:05
Metaname is recommended by a lot of people here, but if you just want the cheapest https://www.domainsdirect.nz/

 

 

 

 

 

 




michaelmurfy
  #2517619 5-Jul-2020 17:14
As many others say - Metaname... They're a local Christchurch company but also have a few other security features such as DNSSEC and 2FA.




Stu

Stu
  #2517633 5-Jul-2020 18:05
Also see here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=86&topicid=272521




ChevronX

  #2517636 5-Jul-2020 18:16
Thanks, guys - appreciated! Yeah - Discount Domains (referring to the linked post) is what prompted me for this post as well! Going to take a look at Metaname.




BlakJak
  #2517651 5-Jul-2020 18:43
Take the service recommendations seriously.. no point in going cheap if they screw you over down track.

 

Maybe it's a sign i'm getting old but good service earns more and more loyalty from me these days.




mattwnz
  #2517666 5-Jul-2020 18:59
ChevronX:

 

 

 

Is $35.95 a year (ex GST) a year reasonable or are there better/cheaper alternatives and if so what you recommend?

 

I simply use it as a Domain Register, all my domains are pointing to Cloudflare Name Servers, so don't need anything fancy like webmail etc.

 

 

 

 

I would say this pricing is middle of the road these days.  But depends on the service you are getting, and whether you are happy with it.  Eg if you email them do they reply quickly and is the support based in NZ and are they knowledgeable.

irpegg
  #2517870 6-Jul-2020 10:51
If you got domains that you want to stick around for a few years just renew for 5 years in domainsdirect, then get the UDAI for free transfer to a premium registrar and get the best of both worlds ~_^

 

 

 

only for local .nz namespace though

nztim
  #2517893 6-Jul-2020 11:39
BlakJak:

 

Maybe it's a sign i'm getting old but good service earns more and more loyalty from me these days.

 

 

This is true in so many areas of IT




TechnoGuy001
  #3384661 16-Jun-2025 12:32
Hey guys, just a heads up that .co.nz domain prices are going up again next month. yay.

 

I had a look around and porkbun.com seems to have the best deal. You can transfer to them at ~$20.46 NZD and renew at $21.67 NZD. No other costs.

 

I used Wise to keep USD to NZD conversion fees low.

 

 

 

I'd love to support Metaname, but I only have 2 .co.nz domains, so don't get the bulk discounts.

 

 

 

https://www.domain.co.nz/clients/index.php?rp=/announcements/4/Global-wholesale-.nz-price-increase-by-InternetNZ-from-1-Jul-25.html

 

internetnz says "there has been a return to low or no growth in the .nz register". I can't image why. Increasing the price so often, it's no wonder. They should be working hard to reduce costs, or split off the domain registry part to be run bare bones, to give NZders a globally competitively priced TLD, other countries can manage it.

saf

saf
  #3384669 16-Jun-2025 12:47
TechnoGuy001:

 

https://www.domain.co.nz/clients/index.php?rp=/announcements/4/Global-wholesale-.nz-price-increase-by-InternetNZ-from-1-Jul-25.html

 

internetnz says "there has been a return to low or no growth in the .nz register". I can't image why. Increasing the price so often, it's no wonder. They should be working hard to reduce costs, or split off the domain registry part to be run bare bones, to give NZders a globally competitively priced TLD, other countries can manage it.

 

 

Touching on your comment of "increasing the price so often":

 

While no-one likes price increases, including myself, to be fair to InternetNZ, they haven't increased the .nz (including .co.nz/.net.nz/.org.nz and others) wholesale price since 2020.

 

If you've had increased costs between 2020 and now, that would be from your registrar, rather than InternetNZ.

 

You can see their article around the price increase here: https://internetnz.nz/news-and-articles/change-to-nz-wholesale-fee-from-1-july/

 

I will note this takes the wholesale price to $22 NZD, so Porkbun's pricing you've found above will be bound to increase as well.




TechnoGuy001
  #3384671 16-Jun-2025 12:50
Yeah, I guess to me 2020 still feels like yesterday, but yeah, objectively, it's been a wee while.

