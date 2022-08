LarryFisherman

These will all hold a relevant level of credibility for a hiring manager. In basic terms and as I understand it, Level 4 is first-year-tertiary.

Level 7 would be the equivalent of a bachelors degree typically.

So a level 6 Diploma is at least a full year's study short of the equivalence to a degree.

But to give you an idea, 20 years ago now (ye gods i'm getting old) I landed an entry level job with a Level 4 Certificate, about 70% of a Level 5 Diploma, and relevant work experience and nous.

As a hiring manager I will look for evidence of competence along side of evidence of relevant education. For an entry level role competence doesn't directly mean experience, we know when we're hiring at the entry level, what that means - but if you can demonstrate practical ability to apply the knowledge you've gained through training, you should do well.