LarryFisherman

I've been looking into doing study within the IT field and with the government running Targeted Training Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF) I see there a few courses that they offer through it for free.
My main question is do these hold any weight with potential employers when looking for entry level jobs? Are they worth the time invested?
Here is the list of qualifications eligible under TTAF:
Information Technology
New Zealand (NZ) qualifications eligible from January 2021
Qualification Code
Qualification Title
Register Level
NZ2594
New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level 4)
NZ2595
New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology (Level 5)
NZ2596
New Zealand Diploma in Information Technology Technical Support (Level 5)
NZ2597
New Zealand Diploma in Information Systems (Level 5)
NZ2598
New Zealand Diploma in Web Development and Design (Level 5)
NZ2599
New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Practitioner (Level 6)
NZ2600
New Zealand Diploma in Networking (Level 6)
NZ2601
New Zealand Diploma in Systems Administration (Level 6)
NZ2603
New Zealand Diploma in Information Systems (Level 6)
NZ2604
New Zealand Diploma in Software Development (Level 6)
NZ3837
New Zealand Diploma in Cybersecurity (Level 6)
As far as I could tell most of these are a 1 year long through various tertiary providers, only the level 4 is 6 months I believe. If they do offer value I was hopping to jump into a level 6 one. Either System Admin or Networking most likely although I am open to suggestions.
Any help on this would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
* edit * Sorry for the formatting, it looked different before I submitted.