LarryFisherman

I've been looking into doing study within the IT field and with the government running Targeted Training Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF) I see there a few courses that they offer through it for free.

My main question is do these hold any weight with potential employers when looking for entry level jobs? Are they worth the time invested?

Here is the list of qualifications eligible under TTAF:

Information Technology

New Zealand (NZ) qualifications eligible from January 2021

Qualification Code

Qualification Title

Register Level

NZ2594

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level 4)

NZ2595

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology (Level 5)

NZ2596

New Zealand Diploma in Information Technology Technical Support (Level 5)

NZ2597

New Zealand Diploma in Information Systems (Level 5)

NZ2598

New Zealand Diploma in Web Development and Design (Level 5)

NZ2599

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Practitioner (Level 6)

NZ2600

New Zealand Diploma in Networking (Level 6)

NZ2601

New Zealand Diploma in Systems Administration (Level 6)

NZ2603

New Zealand Diploma in Information Systems (Level 6)

NZ2604

New Zealand Diploma in Software Development (Level 6)

NZ3837

New Zealand Diploma in Cybersecurity (Level 6)

As far as I could tell most of these are a 1 year long through various tertiary providers, only the level 4 is 6 months I believe. If they do offer value I was hopping to jump into a level 6 one. Either System Admin or Networking most likely although I am open to suggestions.

Any help on this would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers

* edit * Sorry for the formatting, it looked different before I submitted.