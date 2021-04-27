Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsIT Pro and developersTTAF IT eligible courses
LarryFisherman

25 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#284514 27-Apr-2021 09:59
Send private message

I've been looking into doing study within the IT field and with the government running Targeted Training Apprenticeship Fund (TTAF) I see there a few courses that they offer through it for free.

 

 

 

My main question is do these hold any weight with potential employers when looking for entry level jobs? Are they worth the time invested?

 

 

 

Here is the list of qualifications eligible under TTAF:

 

Information Technology

 

New Zealand (NZ) qualifications eligible from January 2021

 

Qualification Code

 

Qualification Title

 

Register Level

 

NZ2594

 

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Essentials (Level 4)

 

NZ2595

 

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology (Level 5)

 

NZ2596

 

New Zealand Diploma in Information Technology Technical Support (Level 5)

 

NZ2597

 

New Zealand Diploma in Information Systems (Level 5)

 

NZ2598

 

New Zealand Diploma in Web Development and Design (Level 5)

 

NZ2599

 

New Zealand Certificate in Information Technology Practitioner (Level 6)

 

NZ2600

 

New Zealand Diploma in Networking (Level 6)

 

NZ2601

 

New Zealand Diploma in Systems Administration (Level 6)

 

NZ2603

 

New Zealand Diploma in Information Systems (Level 6)

 

NZ2604

 

New Zealand Diploma in Software Development (Level 6)

 

NZ3837

 

New Zealand Diploma in Cybersecurity (Level 6)

 

 

 

As far as I could tell most of these are a 1 year long through various tertiary providers, only the level 4 is 6 months I believe. If they do offer value I was hopping to jump into a level 6 one. Either System Admin or Networking most likely although I am open to suggestions.

 

 

 

Any help on this would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

* edit * Sorry for the formatting, it looked different before I submitted.


Create new topic
BlakJak
949 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2700859 2-May-2021 19:50
Send private message

These will all hold a relevant level of credibility for a hiring manager. In basic terms and as I understand it, Level 4 is first-year-tertiary.

 

Level 7 would be the equivalent of a bachelors degree typically.

 

So a level 6 Diploma is at least a full year's study short of the equivalence to a degree.

 

 

But to give you an idea, 20 years ago now (ye gods i'm getting old) I landed an entry level job with a Level 4 Certificate, about 70% of a Level 5 Diploma, and relevant work experience and nous.

 

 

As a hiring manager I will look for evidence of competence along side of evidence of relevant education. For an entry level role competence doesn't directly mean experience, we know when we're hiring at the entry level, what that means - but if you can demonstrate practical ability to apply the knowledge you've gained through training, you should do well.




No signature to see here, move along...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 