MYOB EXO Payroll - code signing cert error
sampler

#284589 3-May-2021 11:06
Just FYI for anyone who might have clients running MYOB Payroll (and a few other MYOB products.

 

Seems they have not updated their product with newer code signing certs. They expired as of 1/05/2021 so all the various programs are popping up with warnings on load.
MYOB provides an option to "hide" the error for 90 days (interesting), but I have also just confirmed that at least two different AV products also check the digital sigs of files when loaded so while within the product it will do some odd ball things when the AV product denies access to the file due to the expired cert.

 

 

All of the above was news to the MYOB helpdesk this morning ....

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dynamic
  #2701057 3-May-2021 11:09
Great info, thank you.  We had this call from one of our clients about 15 mins ago.




rocklander
  #2701101 3-May-2021 12:32
very helpful thank you.

 

Is anyone aware of an MYOB link where this is acknowledged?...

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2701106 3-May-2021 12:45
"This issue does not affect our cloud products, can we sign you up ?"

 

 




sampler

  #2701237 3-May-2021 15:08
rocklander:

 

very helpful thank you.

 

Is anyone aware of an MYOB link where this is acknowledged?...

 

 

Cant find one, but not looked that hard. MYOB forums are horrendous .. but Im sure there will be a magic update available in a few days.. The EXO product in particular is for larger payroll's and is the result of MYOB ingesting IMS Payroll a few years ago now and reusing some of there technologies/code base.

 

Depending on the company and how strict their IT policy is could impact normal payroll operations so might get some news and then maybe acknowledgement from MYOB.

 

Maybe im just a little jaded in regards to the MYOB product line. Up until the most resent release of "Accounts Right" it felt very much line a V1 product after so many years of their desktop version being reasonable.

 

Still feels well behind Xero.

rocklander
  #2701239 3-May-2021 15:14
yes, when I rang them they acknowledged it verbally and "their comms team are working on a response" for their forums...

 

 

 

I too expect an update for deployment in the next short while.

sampler

  #2701306 3-May-2021 16:42
and ....

 

 

 

 

Gee wrong with .. opps we stuffed up .. sorry ..

