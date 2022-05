The RUA is optional and tells where recipient servers should report about your emails being accepted or rejected. If you don't have reporting capabilities on your domain domain then you can use third-party options - but they all cost money.

Most important is "p=" which tells what the recipient should do if the SPF and DKIM checks fail.

None means the server will accept the mail anyway.

Quarantine will move to quarantine.

Reject will simply not accept emails that fail.

The RUA email address accepts the reports and you should then calculate how many pass/fail - as I said if you don't have that capability either skip it or use a third-party.

Run DMARC with none at first and see if your emails arrive now that SPF and DKIM are set. If they do, change to Quarantine mode after a while and make sure your recipients aren't missing anything important. Lastly move to Reject - this will ensure spam sent from other servers pretending to be you will never arrive at the recipients (because they will fail SPF/DKIM) while your emails go through (because they pass SPF/DKIM).